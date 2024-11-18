Winning Again: Bob Casey Can’t Count Illegal Votes

In September, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that misdated mail-in ballots should not be counted.

Then the election came, and some Pennsylvania officials decided to count the misdated ballots anyway because they said Trump is lawless.

Despite everyone declaring the election for Republican Dave McCormick, Democrat Sen. Bob Casey and his good buddy, Clinton lawyer Marc Elias, are trying to overturn the election. Casey won’t concede. He was asleep in that seat for 18 years and accomplished nothing.

Good news for election integrity today. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled again that it’s illegal to count illegal ballots. They told all parties to comply with their previous ruling.

The recounting of the ballots has already begun, and we will see if the officials count the illegal ballots again.


