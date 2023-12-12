Backroom Deal on the NDAA Is a Lose-Lose

The trillion-dollar NDAA backroom deal between the Senate and House is now public. It funds everything Democrats wanted. Our military gets indoctrinated in CRT; our girl army gets travel expenses to abort their babies; everyone has to pay for transgender surgeries; mask mandates continue; and no school curriculum transparency.

Drag shows will continue.

Included in the act is a stipulation that a president cannot withdraw from NATO without permission of Congress.

According to Chip Roy, it extends the abusive powers of FISA-702 for the weaponized intelligence departments. However, Chip Roy, Thomas Massie, and Ralph Norman defeated HR 6511, a brutal expansion of FISA 702. That is a big win. The fact that it was even considered is very disturbing.

Sen. Josh Hawley tweeted: Today I will force further procedural votes on the NDAA – which thanks to the McConnell/Johnson backroom deal, shovels billions to defense contractors but cuts off compensation for tens of thousands of Americans poisoned by their own government. It’s wrong.

Keep in mind this is a TRILLION-dollar bill that conservatives aren’t even allowed to amend.

Funds Abortions

Funds Trans Surgeries

Funds DEI and CRT

Mask Mandates

No UAP transparency pic.twitter.com/MNJA84uVJ8 — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) December 12, 2023

I am so tired of them lying to us. Are you?

House leadership says the swamp defense bill secures “crucial wins” for Americans If the bill is so great, why do you need to suspend House rules and team up with Democrats to get it passed? Here are just a few ways this bill FAILS to refocus our military⤵️ #NDAA pic.twitter.com/L4isdJjoJC — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 12, 2023

This is our last stand.

