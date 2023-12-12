Backroom Deal on the NDAA Is a Lose-Lose

The trillion-dollar NDAA backroom deal between the Senate and House is now public. It funds everything Democrats wanted. Our military gets indoctrinated in CRT; our girl army gets travel expenses to abort their babies; everyone has to pay for transgender surgeries; mask mandates continue; and no school curriculum transparency.

Drag shows will continue.

Included in the act is a stipulation that a president cannot withdraw from NATO without permission of Congress.

According to Chip Roy, it extends the abusive powers of FISA-702 for the weaponized intelligence departments. However, Chip Roy, Thomas Massie, and Ralph Norman defeated HR 6511, a brutal expansion of FISA 702. That is a big win. The fact that it was even considered is very disturbing.

Sen. Josh Hawley tweeted: Today I will force further procedural votes on the NDAA – which thanks to the McConnell/Johnson backroom deal, shovels billions to defense contractors but cuts off compensation for tens of thousands of Americans poisoned by their own government. It’s wrong.

I am so tired of them lying to us. Are you?

This is our last stand.


