The Nightmare of Rebuilding in California After the Fires

California is heavily regulated, and housing is no exception. People hurt by nature in the past have often had to wait years to rebuild. Some people are worried that California, a WEF-friendly state, will try to use this as an opportunity to build those 15-minute cities with hi-rises.

If nothing else, it won’t be easy to rebuild unless the wealthy homeowners can do something about the regulations.

The city permit offices and coastal commission commissars are tough to deal with. They’re radicals.

The coastal commission gal:

The Vice Chair of the California Coastal Commission, Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre Bacalski wears a hat that says, "You Are on Native Land."

This X poster below said he hears credible reports that Gavin Newsom and developers are discussing exactly that in Pacific Palisades from R1 to R3.

Gavin Newsom said this is not true.

Newsom has been pro-high-density housing even though people are generally happier when they live in single-family homes and have their own little piece of land.

Changing zoning is a big issue for the WEF (World Economic Forum Social Engineers) and the UN. They don’t want people to have the American Dream.

That doesn’t mean Newsom will go against his biggest voters and try to rezone. He says he isn’t doing that.

Reports suggest Gavin Newsom and developers are collaborating to change the zoning in Pacific Palisades from R1 (single family) to R1 and R3 (adding apartments).

OMG. Yes yes yes!!!!!!! Disaster!!!!! Malibu can’t do that thankfully because malibu banned sewers for most of the city as you can’t have high rises with septic. Otherwise, Malibu would have looked like South Beach Miami by now! — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) January 10, 2025

Adam Corolla predicts the blue voters will find religion when they try to rebuild.

Epic Adam Carolla rant from a hotel after the LA wildfires forced to evacuate from his home, where he predicts Hollywood leftists will be so frustrated by the rebuild effort that they will not vote Democrat:

“You guys all voted for Karen Bass, the mayor of Los Angeles. You all… pic.twitter.com/YhNqBnJJR9 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) January 9, 2025

Tax Laws

California has just passed new tax laws; if your home burns down and you don’t rebuild within two years, a heavy lift in California, you lose your tax basis. Your property taxes skyrocket to the new values of the property.

Real Estate Gal:

“Think about a home that was purchased many years ago for $5 million. Let’s say they were paying $65,000 a year in property taxes. Property goes up a lot over time, especially in these areas. Maybe the value today is $30 million. They go to rebuild it. If it was not, if they couldn’t transfer the tax basis, you’re looking at like $400,000 a year that they would have to pay.”

“In 2020, California voters approved a bill that basically said that if your house burns down in a fire, you can transfer the tax basis of that property to something that you buy or something that you build. But you only have two years to do it.”

California had just passed new tax laws, if your home burns down and you don't rebuild within 2 years (impossible in California) you lose your tax basis. Your property taxes SKYROCKET to the new values of the property

