The Not-American Platform of the Foreign-Born NYC School Chief

On Wednesday, Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will name a Manhattan superintendent who worked to dismantle Gifted & Talented programs as his next schools chancellor. The Post has confirmed the announcement. More importantly, the new chancellor is working to dismantle American sovereignty.

During his six-year stint as superintendent, Samuels promoted racial diversity in the classroom through school mergers in the district that covers parts of Harlem, the Upper West Side, and Morningside Heights, according to Chalkbeat.

The mergers bring the undisciplined population of minority schools into the non-minority schools that fare much better.

He also focused on chipping away at the controversial Gifted & Talented program, which some parents claimed is racially biased.

He is a DEI-devotêe.

White and Asian children excel in these programs, and minorities do not.

“Access to high-quality educational experiences is how I start this journey, how I think about it, especially in New York, where I know that there are deep disparities. They’re not only structural inequities, but they’re instructional inequities,” Samuels said in a video for the IB program.

He chose the International Baccalaureate Organization instead.

The International Baccalaureate Organization (IBO) is a global educational foundation founded in 1968 in Geneva, Switzerland. It aims to develop globally-minded students aged 3 to 19 by providing a rigorous curriculum that fosters critical thinking and resilience. The IBO creates a common curriculum for accredited schools, conducts international examinations, and awards International Baccalaureate qualifications.

The IBO, based on the teachings of Marie-Thérèse Maurette, includes several key elements:

The Synthetic Geography – invented by her father. Paul Dupuy – aka International Culture – introduces children first to a global image of the world (globe or world map). It ignores for a time the country from which they come.

No more Founding Fathers, adherence to the Constitution, and love of country from an early age, if ever.

IBO teaches national history much later, after the indoctrination of global-minded history and geography.

No more “We Speak English.” They concentrate on two languages so the students can learn to think like the population of the other country.

Samuels, a Jamaican immigrant, highlighted the importance of providing an “international education.” This way, students can “see a global perspective.”

Mamdani, a Ugandan, also plans to have New York City follow international law.

“We here in New York, especially, are seeing even today why it’s important to understand what’s happening in the rest of the world. We’re impacted by that every day,” he said in the video.

Globalism is the new communism, and the US is no longer protected from it and the Third World.

The globalists, aka neo-communists, are moving quickly now. They are destroying us from within.