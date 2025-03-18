NYT Admits COVID Was Likely a Lab Leak, Germany Knew in 2020

Germany’s foreign intelligence agency, the BND, determined in 2020 with 80%- 95% certainty that the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic originated with a lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

The New York Times

The C.I.A. recently updated its assessment of how the Covid pandemic began, judging a lab leak to be the likely origin, albeit with low confidence. The Department of Energy runs sophisticated labs, and the F.B.I. came to that conclusion in 2023. But there are certainly more questions for governments and researchers worldwide to answer. Why did it take until now for the German public to learn that in 2020, their Federal Intelligence Service endorsed a lab leak origin with 80 to 95 percent probability? ask the New York Times.

The New York Times is now admitting that we were lied to and misled, but they were part of the cover-up at the time. Even when powerful evidence was revealed, they attacked anyone who dared say it.

The Times still covers up their culpability by saying there’s no strong evidence either way. However, that’s not true. There’s zero evidence it grew out of nature, and there’s a lot of evidence that it came from the lab.

German Malfeasance

Merkel’s and later Scholz’s government refused to release the report for whatever reason. They stood by as those who questioned the origin were treated like fools, conspiracy theorists, or even enemies of the state.

The report, published jointly on Wednesday by Die Zeit and Süddeutsche Zeitung, resulted from an 18-month investigation.

The investigation found that in 2020, then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel commissioned a BND operation code-named “Project Saaremaa.” It targeted Chinese agencies and research institutions.

When the BND’s investigation concluded that a Wuhan lab leak was the most likely source of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Merkel government prohibited the spy agency from releasing its results to the public.

In 2023, Chancellor Olaf Scholz refused to allow the BND to release its findings.

The Western World is becoming immoral, dishonest, and dictatorial. We need to reverse this. We are on a suicidal mission. It’s probably too later for several European countries, but not all, and hopefully, it’s not too late for the United Stats.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email