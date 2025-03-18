Hunter & Ashley Biden Lose their 31 Secret Service Agents

Hunter Biden is on vacation in South Africa with 18 Secret Service agents, which is about the number of agents Donald Trump had when he was threatened with assassination. Joe Biden‘s daughter has 13 Secret Service agents. Of course, this is absurd.

Donald Trump has just removed all of the Secret Service agents from these two. There’s absolutely no reason for it.

Trump said on TruthSocial that “effective immediately,” Hunter Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection.

“Hunter Biden has had Secret Service protection for an extended period of time, all paid for by the United States Taxpayer. There are as many as 18 people on this Detail, which is ridiculous! He is currently vacationing in, of all places, South Africa, where the Human Rights of people have been strenuously questioned. Because of this, South Africa has been taken off our list of Countries receiving Economic and Financial Assistance. Please be advised that, effective immediately, Hunter Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection. Likewise, Ashley Biden who has 13 agents will be taken off the list,” Trump said on Truth Social.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Why Physical Precious Metals Are the Retirement Safe Haven Most Older Christians Seek Name Last name Email