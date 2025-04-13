The Officer Was Shot in the Back of the Head, His Killer Will Likely Go Free

Last week, our columnist James Soviero wrote about the potential release of a vicious cop killer. The killer, David McClary, has never expressed remorse. The assassination was planned, and McClary was the worst of the four. He snuck up behind the young officer Edward Byrne, 22 years old, and shot him in the back of the head like the coward he is.

Soviero wrote:

On February 26, 1988, rookie NYPD Officer Edward Byrne stood watch outside the home of a witness preparing to testify against drug lord Howard “Pappy” Mason.

On the force a month and sitting in a marked cruiser, the 22-year-old Byrne was shot in the back of the head 5 times by gang banger David McClary. The latter, joined by three accomplices, snuck up from behind and carried out an assassination order given from jail by Mason.

This month, McClary is up for parole. If this thug is sprung, he would be the 44th cop killer released by the Cuomo/Hochul Board in the last 8 years.

The Byrne family will never be free:

Edward’s brother Kenneth said, “This was someone who was clearly the most culpable and dangerous out of the group, but to this day he still denies any knowledge of what was going to happen that night — even though it was very clear that they all sat around the table and planned this and drew straws on who was going to execute my brother.”

The left-wing Cuomo-Hochul parole board will likely free McClary. Mayoral hopeful former governor Andrew Cuomo and his criminal-loving successor, Gov. Kathy Hochul, created this monstrous board of criminal cuddlers.

New York Communists Are Destroying NYC

The far-left network of George Soros-funded pro-crime advocacy groups is pressuring Albany lawmakers. They want the killer out on the streets, free as a bird.

When does cuddling up to monstrous murderers become evil? Are we there yet?

The executive director of one of these groups, Release Aging People from Prison, is himself out on parole. He was convicted of attempted murder of an NYPD sergeant.

The NY parole “reform” agenda, releasing violent criminals and cop killers, is being driven mainly by ex-cons and bankrolled by extreme leftists. The parole board and their mentors, Cuomo and Hochul, care nothing for innocent people and victims.

Andrew Cuomo is famous for forcing the elderly into nursing homes to die during the pandemic. And he lied about it. Cuomo appointed 12 of the current 16 state parole board members.

NY Post:

New York’s Parole Board is a patronage mill stuffed with leftist ideologues and political has-beens who each rake in an astounding $190,000 yearly — including at least one member who married a cold-blooded killer.

A Post examination of the 16 members — whose salaries have skyrocketed 87% since 2019, even as they freed 43 cop killers in the past eight years — is almost as disturbing as their pro-criminal decisions.

Heading the list is Tana Agostini:

She used her clout as a staffer of the state Assembly committee overseeing prisons in 2013 to engineer the parole of Thomas O’Sullivan. His three-decade prison stint for the hired 1982 murder of a Queens drug dealer included an escape and biting off part of an inmate’s nose.

Agostini fell in love with and married O’Sullivan while he was in prison. She successfully pressed the Parole Board to free her husband.

In 2017, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo tapped Agostini to serve on the board.

Cuomo preys on women, doesn’t care about victims, and was an authoritarian during the pandemic. He will likely become mayor, and Hochul will continue on with her Black Lives Matter support. Both will continue to do whatever the most radical New York groups tell them to do.

The message they are sending is that cops are targets. To keep them in prison is Raaa-cism. This is the insane world we live in.

The more New York becomes a sanctuary for criminals worldwide, the more this type of thing will happen.

