The Only 1st-Hand Account of the Boston Tea Pary, 251 Years Ago

Last Monday was the 251st anniversary of The Boston Tea Party. Each man kept his own secret that night, and no one had spoken of those events for 50 years. Due to this vow of secrecy, we have just one firsthand account from one man, George R. T. Hewes.

George Robert Twelves Hewes (1742-1840) was a Bostonian who participated in the Boston Tea Party and other political protests at the beginning of the American Revolution.

Hewes was a member of the disguised group of Bostonians who boarded the tea ships on December 16, 1773. He was selected to lead one of the groups and demanded the keys to the tea chests from the captain of one of the ships. Hewes also confronted and threatened another protester who tried to take some tea for himself.

This is from his memoir. Reading by The Redheaded Libertarian:

