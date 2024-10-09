The Outer Bands Have Reached Florida as the Hurricane Expands

Hurricane Milton, currently a Category 4 storm, will make landfall overnight Wednesday. It could be one of the most destructive on record. Where it hits can shift as it heads for the Tampa area and along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

CNN reports that even though it is slightly weaker, it won’t mean less destruction as it expands.

Over the past 24 hours, the tropical-storm-force winds have expanded from 80 miles to 140 miles from their center. They could cover the entire width of the Florida peninsula.

The storm’s outer bands have arrived. Tropical storm-force winds and heavy rain will arrive by the afternoon. Officials say it’s the “11th hour” and “get out” while there is time.

Some people refuse to leave their homes. There is a culture of facing the storm.

I don’t want to get conspiratorial, but I’d feel better if the US wasn’t geoengineering the weather. They could one day weaponize it. It is also true that they don’t know what they are doing until after the engineered experiment. Side effects down the road are always unknown.

Meanwhile, some areas of Western North Carolina are isolated. The Governor will arrange special voting accommodations for Hurricane Helene victims.