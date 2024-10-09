Harris Tries to Blame Congress for Their Open Borders

By
M DOWLING
-
1
24

When Bill Whitaker interviewed Harris on 60 Minutes last night, he said the flood of illegal immigrants quadrupled under the Biden-Harris administration. Harris said solutions are at hand and from day one, they’ve been offering solutions. Why doesn’t she do them now? She opened the border without Congress, and she can close it simply by reversing the policies her administration canceled. Bring back Donald Trump’s policies. It would be nice if she followed immigration law. It’s not broken. They don’t follow it.

Just before the statement in this clip, she brought up the Border Bill, saying Congress failed to act. The Border Bill enshrined illegal immigration into law.

Harris is an open borders leftist. This is who she is.

Here is a very good timeline of how Biden-Harris dismantled the border security of the United States, inviting people from around the world, including deadbeats, terrorists, criminals, and the mentally ill. Then, they protect them in sanctuary cities.


