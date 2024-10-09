Harris Tries to Blame Congress for Their Open Borders

When Bill Whitaker interviewed Harris on 60 Minutes last night, he said the flood of illegal immigrants quadrupled under the Biden-Harris administration. Harris said solutions are at hand and from day one, they’ve been offering solutions. Why doesn’t she do them now? She opened the border without Congress, and she can close it simply by reversing the policies her administration canceled. Bring back Donald Trump’s policies. It would be nice if she followed immigration law. It’s not broken. They don’t follow it.

Just before the statement in this clip, she brought up the Border Bill, saying Congress failed to act. The Border Bill enshrined illegal immigration into law.

Harris is an open borders leftist. This is who she is.

60 Minutes’ presses Kamala Harris:

Bill Whitaker: "Historic flood of undocumented immigrants the first 3 years of your administration. Arrivals quadrupled. Was it a mistake to loosen the immigration policies as much as you did?"

Here is a very good timeline of how Biden-Harris dismantled the border security of the United States, inviting people from around the world, including deadbeats, terrorists, criminals, and the mentally ill. Then, they protect them in sanctuary cities.

Megyn Kelly provides a timeline of Biden – Harris dismantling Trump immigration policies, to refute Harris’ lie she told on 60 minutes:

Kamala Harris: “The first bill we proposed to Congress, was to fix our broken immigration system.”

Kamala Harris: "The first bill we proposed to Congress, was to fix our broken immigration system."

Megyn Kelly: "Here is what actually happened…