The Pandemic: The Leak That Might Point to the Reckless Experiment That Caused It

US Right to Know is an investigative public health group working globally to expose corporate wrongdoing and government failures threatening our food, environment, and health. They FOIA’d early drafts of the defuse proposal that might expose what led to the pandemic.

Alina Chan is a Scientific Advisor at Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, researching the origin of Covid-19. She posted a very damning report in a series of tweets.

Ms. Chan reported that the released documents may well show the pandemic’s origins. If nothing else, it strongly suggests these government agencies are acting like rogue governments and should not have this money at their disposal.

Peter Daszak of the EcoHealth Alliance wrote:

“I do want to stress the US side of this proposal so that DARPA are comfortable with our team. Once we get the funds, we can then allocate who does what exact work, and I believe that a lot of these assays can be done in Wuhan” pic.twitter.com/fGVTRsKz17 — Alina Chan (@Ayjchan) December 18, 2023

Ralph Baric noted that an earlier version of Defuse proposed handling novel live SARS-like viruses at low biosafety and wrote:

“In the US, these recombinant SARS-CoV are studied under BSL3… In china, might be growin these virus under bsl2. US reseachers will likely freak out” pic.twitter.com/4nzRPfzr1b — Alina Chan (@Ayjchan) December 18, 2023

It’s now more than 2 years since the Defuse proposal was leaked, and 4 years since the pandemic started. The public needs to see all of the emails and documents exchanged among these scientists in 2018 and 2019 describing work in Wuhan on novel coronaviruses. — Alina Chan (@Ayjchan) December 18, 2023

In 2021, I asked a defuse collaborator about who had the access to the virus data and could perform the live virus experiments proposed in defuse. He pointed to Ralph Baric at UNC. But the FOIA’ed docs show Daszak would allocate the work to Wuhan as well.https://t.co/tRK6QOP2WP — Alina Chan (@Ayjchan) December 18, 2023

As to whether any of the work was done, we’d have to look at all communications and documents exchanged between US collaborators and the Wuhan lab in 2018 and 2019. Congress requested these to be handed in more than a month ago.https://t.co/ldCPqyvX5Z — Alina Chan (@Ayjchan) December 19, 2023

What we know doesn’t give me confidence that “detailed review of biosafety considerations for the proposed work” by DARPA would’ve prevented the furin cleavage site insertion experiments proposed in Defuse. — Alina Chan (@Ayjchan) December 19, 2023

I find it curious that EcoHealth would bring up overlap with other funded work because the recent audit by OIG found that EcoHealth improperly used grant funds ($89K in unallowable costs) and lacked the ability to obtain scientific documentation from WIV.https://t.co/nzMU9fNoUS — Alina Chan (@Ayjchan) December 19, 2023

