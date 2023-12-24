The Pandemic: The Leak That Might Point to the Reckless Experiment That Caused It

By
M Dowling
-
1
55

US Right to Know is an investigative public health group working globally to expose corporate wrongdoing and government failures threatening our food, environment, and health. They FOIA’d early drafts of the defuse proposal that might expose what led to the pandemic.

Alina Chan is a Scientific Advisor at Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, researching the origin of Covid-19. She posted a very damning report in a series of tweets.

Ms. Chan reported that the released documents may well show the pandemic’s origins. If nothing else, it strongly suggests these government agencies are acting like rogue governments and should not have this money at their disposal.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
30 minutes ago

Must read material!

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz