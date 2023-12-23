Multiple People Injured in an Ocala Florida Mall

By
M Dowling
-
0
3

Multiple people were shot in an Ocala, Florida mall.

As of 18:09 Ocala Police report: One adult male was found deceased in a common area, and one woman was taken to the hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. We believe the shooter fled the area and is at large. We also believe this shooting may have been targeted.


