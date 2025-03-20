The Party of Caring Still Won’t Condemn Tesla Terror Spree

Tesla vehicles, dealerships, and charging stations have experienced multiple cases of arson and vandalism across various U.S. locations, including Kansas City, Seattle, and New York. Investigations by the FBI and ATF are ongoing.

Some say it simply reflects discontent with Elon Musk, and some Democrats are egging it on.

The “Tesla Takedown” movement, led by Valerie Costa and Carolanne Fry, has been linked to groups that get funding from Act Blue and the Democratic Socialists of America. It quickly became violent.

There are so many dangerous and violent attacks on Tesla, acting in a coordinated fashion, that it is now considered domestic terrorism.

Democrats won’t speak against it, and some promote it.

When they are not rooting it on, they are silent:

Elon Musk Is In Shock

“It’s come as quite a shock to me that there’s this level of hatred and violence from the left. I always thought that Democrats were supposed to be the party of empathy and caring and yet they’re burning down cars, firebombing dealerships, firing bullets into dealerships, and smashing up Teslas.

Tesla is a peaceful company, we’ve never done anything harmful. I’ve never done anything harmful, I’ve only done productive things. I think we have a deranged mental illness thing going on here because this doesn’t make any sense.

I think there are larger forces at work as well, I don’t know, who is funding this and who is coordinating this? Because this is crazy, I’ve never seen anything like this.”


