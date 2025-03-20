The Party of Caring Still Won’t Condemn Tesla Terror Spree

Tesla vehicles, dealerships, and charging stations have experienced multiple cases of arson and vandalism across various U.S. locations, including Kansas City, Seattle, and New York. Investigations by the FBI and ATF are ongoing.

Some say it simply reflects discontent with Elon Musk, and some Democrats are egging it on.

The “Tesla Takedown” movement, led by Valerie Costa and Carolanne Fry, has been linked to groups that get funding from Act Blue and the Democratic Socialists of America. It quickly became violent.

There are so many dangerous and violent attacks on Tesla, acting in a coordinated fashion, that it is now considered domestic terrorism.

Democrats won’t speak against it, and some promote it.

“Wow, you guys like domestic terror” The Daily Show’s audience applauds the domestic terror incidents against Tesla, disturbing even the liberal host… pic.twitter.com/WAyFPS0ZrK — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 20, 2025

New: Jasmine Crockett has called for her her birthday, March 29, present to be for Elon Musk to be taken down. She’s basically calling for domestic terrorism. Your call, America: Should Jasmine be arrested and removed from office?

pic.twitter.com/LMNAQ4WOO7 — Tom Homan – Border Czar MAGA News Reports (@TomHoman_) March 20, 2025

Posted AFTER the terrorist attack against a Tesla dealer in Vegas. Leading Dems are endorsing the destruction of a private company employing thousands of American workers. That’s who they are and what they want. https://t.co/8Jd5hSr5jV — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) March 19, 2025

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO Luigi Mangione wannabes are currently protesting outside of @Tesla in Georgetown calling for @elonmusk to be ASSASSINATED! @LoomerUnleashed just caught Radical left protesters outside of the @Tesla Showroom in Georgetown (3.2 miles from Capitol Hill)… https://t.co/jbwSHI2GP2 pic.twitter.com/cZBvWZcjq7 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 15, 2025

FIVE DEMOCRAT FUNDED GROUPS FUNDED BY ACTBLUE WERE FINANCING THE PROTESTS AT TESLA DEALERSHIPS @denniskneale and @adamMatthew the domestic terrorism attacks on Elon Musk’s dealerships. “The media isn’t covering the assaults.” pic.twitter.com/15rSsUVCrM — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) March 16, 2025

INCITEMENT: Reid Hoffman justified the attacks on Tesla’s stores and death threats against Elon Musk by explaining that “actions have consequences”. Thankfully the billionaire made it clear he doesn’t condone the violence but he’s understanding of Democrats anger at Musk. pic.twitter.com/j8iYUxbchY — @amuse (@amuse) March 10, 2025

When they are not rooting it on, they are silent:

KAROLINE LEAVITT: “Democrats were big supporters of Tesla and of electric vehicles until Elon Musk decided to vote for Donald Trump. We’d like Democrats to also come out & condemn this heinous violence against Tesla & AG is also investigating these as act of domestic terror.” pic.twitter.com/jhmktedDcY — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) March 19, 2025

Elon Musk Is In Shock

“It’s come as quite a shock to me that there’s this level of hatred and violence from the left. I always thought that Democrats were supposed to be the party of empathy and caring and yet they’re burning down cars, firebombing dealerships, firing bullets into dealerships, and smashing up Teslas.

Tesla is a peaceful company, we’ve never done anything harmful. I’ve never done anything harmful, I’ve only done productive things. I think we have a deranged mental illness thing going on here because this doesn’t make any sense.

I think there are larger forces at work as well, I don’t know, who is funding this and who is coordinating this? Because this is crazy, I’ve never seen anything like this.”

NEW: Elon Musk speaks with Sean Hannity about the Tesla Dealerships being firebombed and assassination attempts ELON MUSK: “It’s come as quite a shock to me that there’s this level of hatred and violence from the left. I always thought that Democrats were supposed to be the… pic.twitter.com/Ajc9HBHSUT — Autism Capital (@AutismCapital) March 19, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email