“Delete, Delete, Delete,” FCC’s Sweeping Deregulation of the FCC

The FCC seeks “comment on every rule, regulation, or guidance document that the FCC should eliminate to alleviate unnecessary regulatory burdens.”

This is in accordance with President Trump’s Executive Order 14192, “Unleashing Prosperity Through Deregulation,” and Executive Order 14219, “Ensuring Lawful Governance and Implementing the President’s ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ Deregulatory Initiative.”

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr credited President Trump’s leadership with “unleashing a new wave of economic opportunity by ending the regulatory onslaught from Washington.” Carr believes administrative agencies added new regulatory requirements in excess of their authority or kept the regulations long after their shelf life expired.

NEW: The FCC has just launched a sweeping deregulation initiative titled “In re: Delete, Delete, Delete.” Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, the FCC will help unleash prosperity through deregulation. pic.twitter.com/oE3X1uVOH2 — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) March 12, 2025

The Legacy of Control

President Biden piled on nearly $2 trillion in new regulations over his four years in office, dramatically increasing costs for working people and businesses. He also left billions of dollars more in proposed rules in the pipeline.

Former President Joe Biden’s final year in office “set a blistering pace,” writes Clyde Wayne Crews, a fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI), in a piece for Forbes.

By Crews’ count, the Biden administration created 3,248 new rules during 2024 and finished the year by publishing 107,262 pages in the Federal Register, the weekly publication listing all new laws, proposed rules, and other public notices.

That final flurry of regulatory activity cemented [up to days after the inauguration] “Biden’s legacy as a prolific regulator,” writes Crews.

Not only did Biden set new records for the number of regulations he approved, but the costs associated with those rules soared to new heights. His administration issued $1.8 trillion in cumulative regulatory costs over four years, according to an analysis by the American Action Forum (AAF), which tracks the estimated regulatory costs published in the Federal Register.

That shatters the previous record set by the Obama administration, which, over eight years, pushed through regulations costing $493.6 billion.

