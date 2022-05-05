Letitia James Is PROUD She Aborted Her Baby

During a protest at New York City’s Foley Square, New York Attorney General Letitia James said she had an abortion early in her career. She said she walked PROUDLY into Planned Parenthood. She “goes to church” and her God is all for it. We used to call people like her a false prophet.

“We won’t go back to those days when we use wire hangers…and if they go after this right…what’s next?”

Ironically, even if the Court sends Roe back to the states nothing changes except Americans get to vote for abortion instead of 9 Justices deciding. Abortion is a state’s rights issue. It will cause some turmoil at the state level as it’s voted on, but that’s democracy.

Forty million Black babies were aborted since 1973. Black Americans comprise 13.4 percent of the total population with Black women at 7%, while making up 36 percent of all abortions.

Tish here sounds like she’s inciting an insurrection:

