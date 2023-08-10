The Piano Playing Crooning Dog

This dog was unhappy when his family left him home alone, but he comforted himself by singing sad songs and playing the piano. We didn’t get to ask the neighbors what they thought about this.
Dog found singing and playing the piano while owners aren’t there pic.twitter.com/9cpHSKnoV4
— B&S (@_B___S) August 8, 2023
First seen at Canada Free Press
Too smart kitty.
Нам нет преград!
@roncastellano pic.twitter.com/OsPtl4Ki2E
— Этна (@EtoEtna) August 7, 2023
Gentleman doa with a spring to his step.
Such a distinguished gentleman… pic.twitter.com/M4pHOVROjS
— o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) August 9, 2023
That mutt plays piano better than me!
Thanks! We all need time to smile and enjoy a light moment.