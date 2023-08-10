The Piano Playing Crooning Dog

By
M Dowling
-
2
388

This dog was unhappy when his family left him home alone, but he comforted himself by singing sad songs and playing the piano. We didn’t get to ask the neighbors what they thought about this.

First seen at Canada Free Press

Too smart kitty.

Gentleman doa with a spring to his step.


2 Comments
Mark
Mark
1 hour ago

That mutt plays piano better than me!

Peter Prange
Peter Prange
2 hours ago

Thanks! We all need time to smile and enjoy a light moment.

