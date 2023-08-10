The Story of the Man Without a Car Seat

This is a very nice story for a Wednesday. An officer stopped a father with his child in the back seat. He asked him to step out and talk with him because he wanted to know why his little girl wasn’t in a car seat. The man explained he couldn’t afford it. The officer had him follow him to Walmart where the officer bought a car seat for him with his own money.

He couldn’t see giving him a ticket and putting him further in the hole.

The father is LaVonte Dell and the Officer is Joshua Scaglione.

LaVonte Dell was recently pulled over, writing on his Facebook page:

"Yesterday I was pulled over in Westland for my window tint.

This stop was nothing like I thought it would be. He got my s—t and was walking back to the car and seen my daughter wasn’t in a car seat. So he asked… pic.twitter.com/5imbCp591C — Epoch Inspired (@EpochInspired) August 9, 2023

