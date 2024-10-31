The Plan to Install Kamala Harris as the Democrat Candidate

Who really installed Harris as the Democrat presidential candidate, and why? We think we know the answer to those two questions.

George Soros published his plan for massive migration in 2015, and his confidential documents were leaked. According to data from the United Nations (UN) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), one million migrants and refugees arrived in Europe in 2015. Open-border migration to the West was Soros’s idea of justice. He has referred to himself as “some kind of god,” and he does play that role. His son, Alex, is set to continue his legacy.

One million migrants and refugees arrived in Europe in 2015, according to the data from the United Nations (UN) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM). It was according to Soros’s plan.

Soros can accomplish his goals because of our corrupt politicians on both sides of the equation.

Soros doesn’t do this alone. He collaborates with the UN, EU, WEF, WHO, and other global institutions.

Watch the first clip from X influencer, Wall Street, and hear Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban discuss the six or seven-point plan.

In the second clip, Judge Joe Brown points to the alarming ties between Harris and Soros. If Harris is elected, Soros or his son will be shadow presidents with outsized influence, along with the globalist machine. The globalists will rule over us. They already are.

Watch the two clips:

Every American Voter Needs to be Aware of This 1st Video: The Prime Minister of Hungary exposes the document proving George Soros is largely behind the global illegal migrant invasion 2nd Video: Judge Joe Brown exposes Kamala Harris is funded and owned by George Soros If you… pic.twitter.com/bTRt7uRnX7 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 31, 2024

The year of Soros’s document was the year a million people flooded into Europe.

The vast majority of these people arrived by sea, with 972,500 having crossed the Mediterranean Sea as of December 21, according to UN figures. In addition, the IOM estimates that more than 34,000 people crossed from Turkey into Bulgaria and Greece by land in 2015. Bloomberg suggested that Soros’s backing is the reason Harris was installed. Bloomberg and Soros are the two biggest donors to Harris’s campaign. George and Alex Soros spend tens of millions of dollars each election cycle. Shortly after Biden’s resignation announcement, Alex Soros shared an image with Harris and wrote: “It’s time for us all to unite around Kamala Harris and beat Donald Trump. She is the best and most qualified candidate we have. Long live the American Dream!” Kamala is the Soros and Globalist Figurehead Judge Brown said Harris is the first and only person in California’s history to run for US Senator without a Republican opponent. It’s extremely odd. One West Bank, Soros, Mnuchin, and Kamala’s Fund Another suspicious fact brought up by Judge Brown concerns One West Bank. George Soros was a major investor in One West Bank. Steve Mnuchin, who was in the Obama administration after that and for one year in the Trump administration before he got fired, was the bank CEO. This is when they were having that mortgage foreclosure fraud situation, Brown noted. “I had three neighbors who lost their properties behind this fraud,” Judge Brown said. “So just about every county in California returned indictments against Mnuchin and One West Bank. There were 5200 plus counts of indictments returned – 5200. Well, Soros and Mnuchin raised a lot of money for Kamala, quite a few million dollars for her to run for the Office of Attorney General in the state of California. When she got elected, she used her authority to consolidate all of these indictment counts and dismissed them. Three weeks later, George Soros sold One West Bank for $3.42 billion, and then they raised a lot of money to get her elected as a US Senator without Republican opposition. “Now, can you imagine California with no Republican candidate running against the Democratic Party? See, that’s how she gets in, and at that point, she was Indian …. Yeah, so she wasn’t all about being black,” Brown said. She will turn the US into a globalist satellite. She is an obedient figurehead. The fact that Kamala Harris got this far should be terrifying to people. Let’s hope America wakes up.