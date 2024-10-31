Illegal Foreigner Abdallahi Fires on Jewish Man, Motive Unknown

An Illegal foreigner from West Africa opened fire on a Jewish man walking to a synagogue in Chicago. Law enforcement said Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, 22, from Mauritania, shot the victim because he was Jewish. Abdallahi was not charged with a hate crime.

However, officially, the police said they have yet to determine a motive for the attack as the investigation remains ongoing. Maybe we could help them out with this since it’s obvious!

Officials said Abdallahi crossed into San Diego in March 2023. He was screened by border agents, who quickly released him into the US. He wasn’t on a watch list. That’s all the screening involvd.

According to sources, the Border Patrol noted that Abdallahi “does not appear to be a threat to national security or public safety…” before sending him on his way with a future court date.

Federal investigators believe Abdallahi was specifically targeting Jews in an antisemitic attack when he ambushed a 39-year-old Orthodox Jewish man in the city’s West Ridge neighborhood — which is home to several synagogues, sources said.

The gunman was then reportedly caught on video shouting “Allahu Akbar” before opening fire on police — who critically wounded him in a shootout. We can’t make out what he is saying in the clip.

Sidi is a terrorist.

Abdallahi had filed for asylum.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has faced backlash for expressing his “heartfelt thoughts and prayers” with the victim but failing to mention that the victim is Jewish. That isn’t very heartfelt.

We couldn’t even get Abdallahi’s name for several days.

The alleged gunman is charged with six counts of attempted murder, seven counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated battery.

MAYOR BRANDON ACTED TRUE TO FORM

Globalize the intifada in action: An assailant in a Chicago suburb shot a Jewish man walking to Synagogue. The assailant then also also fired shots at police and an ambulance while shouting “Allahu Akbar”. pic.twitter.com/tGWW06EH05 — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 27, 2024

Ironically, the Plainfield hate crime that received his strong condemnation happened in village he has nothing to do with. Yet, the hate crime that occurred in the city he leads received no condemnation at all. — Truth Course (@TruthCourse) October 30, 2024