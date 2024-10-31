Jimmy Kimmel Needs to Go to Prison for 7 Months

Do you remember Douglass Mackey’s seven-month imprisonment for making the same joke Kimmel made in the clip below? Mackey posted his joke in a meme.

Douglass Mackey, who posted obvious joke memes referencing Hillary Clinton, was sentenced to seven months in prison by our corrupt justice system. He was found guilty of election interference.

They had zero evidence any voter changed their vote based on the memes – ZERO.

It was Stalinesque.

Democrats Wanted Him in Prison for 10 Years

Mackey was sentenced in New York criminal court after a March 2023 conviction for conspiracy against rights or election interference over memes he created during the 2016 presidential election that disparaged Hillary Clinton, The Post Millennial reported.

Mackey was sentenced to 7 months in prison for jokes.

He faced ten years in prison for this fake crime.

The fake crime: Douglass Mackey, aka Ricky Vaughn, 31, an influencer from West Palm Beach, used social media platforms to disseminate misinformation designed to deprive individuals of their constitutional right to vote.

Mackey was a popular meme maker, and they wanted to silence him.

His Memes


