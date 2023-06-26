The Problem with the Durham Report Most Americans See

by Mark Schwendau

Department of Justice Special Counsel John Durham was called to Capitol Hill to testify and answer questions about his 6.5 million dollar, three-year report into the investigation of former President Trump related to Russian collusion.

The Democrats were not happy as they felt it was a personal attack on members of their party (i.e., Hillary Clinton), and it did not support the “Orange Man Bad” narrative of former President Trump they love to push.

The Republicans were not happy as it did not go far enough into finding Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party guilty of crimes committed against a popular seated president. They wanted people in prison after this report.

Americans were not happy in that the very thing Hillary Clinton and the Democrats tried to frame President Trump for Russian collusion.

What Special Counsel Durham’s report found was:

“…the Department and the FBI failed to uphold their important mission of strict fidelity to the law in connection with certain events and activities….”

“…neither U.S. law enforcement nor the Intelligence Community appears to have possessed any actual evidence of collusion in their holdings at the commencement of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.”

“…the Crossfire Hurricane investigators did not and could not corroborate any of the substantive allegations contained in the Steele reporting.”

But U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) made a number of observations he extrapolated from the Durham report that put the whole matter into a clearer light:

“What have we learned from the Durham Report? That the New York Times and Washington Post were given a Pulitzer Prize for writing a bunch of politically motivated crap. When it comes to reporting on Donald Trump, the mainstream media is dead.

“The Durham Report is a damning indictment of the FBI under James Comey and the operations of the Department of Justice. Their behavior during the Crossfire Hurricane investigation reads like a page out of the Nixon playbook.

“The findings we published when I was Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee in regard to the Crossfire Hurricane and the Mueller Investigation are consistent with the Durham Report. Today, I am calling on Chairman Durbin to quickly hold a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Durham Report to fulfill the Committee’s oversight obligations.

“Not only could the FBI not verify the Steele Dossier – the essential foundation for surveillance warrants – they ignored exculpatory evidence and illegally altered evidence to continue the investigation. The facts confirm that the investigation was launched and continued as part of a political agenda.

“Sadly, this report – which shines a bright light on problems at the FBI and DOJ – reinforces the narrative that the Rule of Law in America is subservient to political outcomes. It is a very dangerous development and moment in American history.

“Unfortunately, when it comes to the American Left, you will not hear about the Durham Report. The American Left celebrates bad actors like these because they had a ‘noble cause’ – taking down a political opponent. It is a case of the ends justifying the means. I hope they will prove me wrong and come out and make clear that the FBI and DOJ violated the constitutional protections of many, including Donald Trump, but I am not holding my breath.

“Finally, my advice to those unfairly maligned by the bogus Crossfire Hurricane investigation would be to hire a good lawyer and sue the hell out of them. Those responsible for Crossfire Hurricane destroyed reputations and lives, all in the name of politics. Someone needs to be held accountable for using the law as a political weapon and ruining innocent people’s lives.”

The Forbes news outlet released a number of videos to YouTube that show both the Republican’s and Democrats’ level of anger in this matter:

“At today’s House Judiciary Committee hearing, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) grilled Special Counsel John Durham about Joseph Mifsud.”

“’So Corrupt And So Rotten’: (Rep.) Harriet Hageman (R-WY) Shreds The FBI At John Durham Hearing.”

“Adam Schiff (D-CA), Takes No Prisoners Grilling John Durham About Alleged Trump-Russia Collusion.”

Americans are angry and asking the question, “Where is the DOJ-FBI ‘Crossfire Hurricane’ type investigation related to both Hillary Clinton with Russia and Joe Biden with China???”

