The Progressive’s Network MSNBC Is Hemorrhaging Viewers

As the Biden political crisis grew last week, progressives tuned MSNBC out.

MSNBC averaged only 569,000 total day viewers from July 1-7 for its smallest weekly audience of the year. The progressive network also hit a low for the year among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54, as MSNBC averaged only 56,000 viewers from the critical category for its worst week of 2024.

The drop coincides with calls for Joe Biden to drop out of the race following a career-ending debate performance. They are also spending less time on Trump hate which is the foundation of their ‘news.’ They might have to learn to code if Trump loses the election.

“It was hard to hear what he was saying because his voice was so weak and his halting delivery in his first couple of answers has got to have put a shock into the campaign,” Rachel Maddow said the night of the debate.

They lost viewers as the network covered concerns about Biden’s mental fitness to serve. High-profile Democrats and liberal pundits are calling for him to step aside.

After the debate, Joy Reid, Alex Wagner, Claire McCaskill, and Joe Scarborough expressed their fears that Joe Biden could not serve due to infirmities.

MSNBC political analyst Claire McCaskill said she was heartbroken because Biden “failed” to prove he was fit for office.

This was in June when their numbers were better:

Hey @JoeNBC do you still believe Joe Biden is better than he ever has been in his career and his critics are making things up? You said this last month on MSNBC and I know you would never lie to your viewers. Thanks, bud. pic.twitter.com/g7uJ1hAidB — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 28, 2024

Where’s the Wall-to-Wall Trump Hate?

Joe Scarborough questioned whether Biden should be running for re-election, but he has since called on Democrats to cool their jets about forcing out their nominee.

MSNBC’s coverage of Biden has softened somewhat since the debate, realizing the options are likely with him or Kamala Harris. MSNBC had initially pushed governors like Gavin Newsom (California), Gretchen Whitmer (Michigan), and Josh Shapiro (Pennsylvania), seemingly not understanding that Biden’s $200 million war chest could only be transferred to Harris.

Others are suggesting Michelle Obama who is setting on the sidelines claiming she’s not running.

Progressives online seem upset that most hosts are encouraging Joe Biden to resign. They see it as disloyal. A number of users with few followers are trolling and demanding a boycott.

Progressives want to hear wall-to-wall Trump hate all day.

According to Clay Travis, last week’s ratings signaled to MSNBC that its viewers do not want to hear the truth about Biden. They prefer wall-to-wall “Trump is Hitler” programming.