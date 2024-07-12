Why Should Europe Worry About the French Elections

Zeihan on Geopolitics makes some good points in this clip about France’s weakness and the problems it presents for Europe and the world. Three coalitions won seats in the French Parliament, and they will not work together.

The right-wing National Rally had some radical racists, turning off voters. [He’s likely talking about the people in groups opposed to radical Islamists.] Zeihan said the Left’s leader is a “complete moron.” Macron’s party has been somewhat discredited.

The Left, which is now in charge, comprises four different parties: radicals, communists, socialists, and greens. Despite winning the most seats, they don’t have nearly enough to run a government.

No one has enough seats. No one wants to work with the National Rally.

The leader of the largest left group is Jean-Luc Mélenchon. Zeihan used Marjorie Taylor Green as an example of his lack of personal charm. “He has the intelligence of Cori Bush. He makes up math like Elizabeth Warren, and he has the personality of a cold, hairy pile of vomit.” Zeihan also called him an “asshat.”

Zeihan continued. “He’s a hateful person. He’s a snake, and no one wants to work with him, but his party in that four-group alliance” is the single largest.

He won’t be Prime Minister, but he leads the largest group.

As a result, France is unstable. France had the single strongest leadership, but now it faces no leadership. The next strong country is Italy, led by a right-leaning leader, Meloni.

It’s a very bad time for France not to have leadership.

Europe is now taffy for the US and Russia.