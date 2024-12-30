The Radicals Are Gearing Up – This Is Where You Send ICE Trucks

Dowling Bottom Line
Get the ICE trucks ready for the terrorist protesters. Many shouldn’t be here. It would be a great time to look for terrorists.

A protest is standing around, holding a sign and chanting. It’s not screaming at, threatening, and physically assaulting the police, blocking roads illegally, and promoting terrorism.

In the clip below, the Columbia student whose face was covered in Keffiyeh was screaming “LONG LIVE HAMAS” and “KILL ALL ZIONISTS” in my face.

He even told Laura Loomer that he is “a member of HAMAS” and he “loves their job” because they get to “kill Zionists”


