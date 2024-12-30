The Radicals Are Gearing Up – This Is Where You Send ICE Trucks

Get the ICE trucks ready for the terrorist protesters. Many shouldn’t be here. It would be a great time to look for terrorists.

A protest is standing around, holding a sign and chanting. It’s not screaming at, threatening, and physically assaulting the police, blocking roads illegally, and promoting terrorism.

This isn’t New York City or Philadelphia. It’s Austin, Texas. We are being invaded by extremists that root for terr*rists. If they feel this passionate, they should go and fight on the frontlines.pic.twitter.com/UUruNTZOY7 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 30, 2024

Mass chaos breaks out at college campuses across the United States as Pro-Palestine protests intensify. Columbia, Harvard, USC, University of Texas and others are getting bombarded by protesters. What do you think of the Pro – Palestine Protesters? pic.twitter.com/vMy0VfrD4i — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) December 30, 2024

In the clip below, the Columbia student whose face was covered in Keffiyeh was screaming “LONG LIVE HAMAS” and “KILL ALL ZIONISTS” in my face.

He even told Laura Loomer that he is “a member of HAMAS” and he “loves their job” because they get to “kill Zionists”

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: HAMAS SUPPORTERS FLOOD @Columbia University. I attended the HAMAS rally at @Columbia University this afternoon which was organized by the domestic terrorist organization @WOLPalestine . This Columbia student whose face was covered in Keffiyeh was screaming… pic.twitter.com/HiSdJo4qse — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 18, 2024

