Army Troops Flood the NYC Subway After Woman Burned Alive

There are now 1,000 National Guard in the New York subway. The Guard aren’t allowed to do much. They’re more for show. Since the pandemic, murders are up 200%, felony assaults are up 55%, and burglaries are up 140%. Yet, Gov. Hochul says Guards in the subways have been successful.

The Guards are not making enough of a difference because of limitations placed on them.

What would be more successful is if the city locked criminals up and imprisoned them.

So, our leaders in New York tell us there is nothing to worry about because crime overall is down 12% since the pandemic. That’s largely due to police not arresting or prosecutors not prosecuting.

Decriminalization in New York signals to criminals they have nothing to fear.

The troops are only at some entrances, and no troops or police ride the subways. There aren’t enough police on the platforms.

People are sitting ducks once in the trains.

