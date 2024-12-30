Biden Is Sending $6B to Ukraine

US sends $2.5 billion in security assistance $3.4 in budget aid Biden administration rushes aid before Trump takes office

Joe Biden has just announced today that he’s sending another $2.5 billion of taxpayer money to Ukraine to help them in their fight against Russia.

While Americans in Western North Carolina live in tents, he is sending a total of $6b to the most corrupt nation in Europe for a lost war.

The United States on Monday announced nearly $6 billion in additional military and budget assistance for Ukraine as President Joe Biden uses his final weeks in office to surge aid to Kyiv before President-elect Donald Trump takes power.

He is sending $2.5 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine.

And…

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States has made available $3.4 billion in additional budget aid to Ukraine, giving the war-torn country critical resources amid intensifying Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure.

“At my direction, the United States will continue to work relentlessly to strengthen Ukraine’s position in this war over the remainder of my time in office,” Biden said in a statement.

We are more than $36 trillion in debt. We don’t have money to give.

This administration is awful. Notice how they wait until a big holiday to announce it, hoping people won’t care.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email