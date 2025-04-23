In less than a month, Americans and permanent residents will be required to have a Real ID to pass through airport security or enter a federal government building. Most states are not yet fully compliant.

The law was passed in 2005, and it’s about to take effect.

A CBS News data analysis conducted from April 7 to 18 found that at least 17 states are less than 50% compliant with the law, which takes effect on May 7. The Transportation Security Administration currently plans to treat that date as an “all-hands-on-deck” day due to the looming potential for disruptions at airport checkpoints. The chart below the article lists the states and their compliance so far with the Real ID requirement.

The Real ID is an enhanced ID card issued by state driver’s license agencies. To obtain one, people are required to show a valid ID, as well as proof of identity, such as a passport or certified birth certificate, proof of a Social Security number and date of birth, plus two documents showing state residency, including a utility bill, credit card statement or rental agreement.

However, if you want to vote, simply walk in without providing any proof and cast your vote. They’ll check it out later.

In fact, if you are an illegal alien, you can fly without an ID. Some vote.

So far, 30 states are less than 70% compliant. That means that in more than half the country, as many as three in every 10 travelers may not be able to pass through an airport checkpoint in just a few weeks.

If you show up at the airport without a valid secondary ID, you won’t make it to the gate. If you don’t have a Real ID, you will likely spend hours at the airport. They plan to punish you.

The Real ID law was passed in 2005, in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, to enhance the security and deter counterfeit attempts of state-issued identification.

Their claims that they are doing this for security fall short when we see how little they cared over the past four-year invasion.

However, if you are a foreigner coming illegally, the US government has phony IDs for you when Democrats are in power.

“Any new issuance of a driver’s license, you had to prove your identity and lawful presence back in 2009,” said Electra Bustle, the senior director of the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles.

What is lawful presence when Democrats are in power?

The Real ID is necessary for the Pandemic Treaty and the World Economic Forum/UN’s globalist goals. What a coincidence.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email