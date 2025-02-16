The Real Scandal of The Department of Education

Nicholas Giordano is a political science professor at Suffolk Community College. He knows firsthand what the real scandal is surrounding the Department of Education.

“When it comes to the Department of Education, we’re going to create a generation of students that can’t read or write.

“I have a news flash for you for all those people saying this: we don’t have to wait for the next generation. We don’t have to wait for the closure of the Department of Education. Students already can’t read or write, and I see this firsthand in my classroom every semester. Other college professors see it throughout the country. Millions of students graduate unable to read, do basic mathematics, or even understand how the government works, and that should be the real scandal.

“So you would think that’s where the outrage would be directed. And I want to ask all of you out there, when was the last time you saw congressional people storm a Department of Education for the abysmal student proficiency number? Just last week, you had the National Assessment for Educational Progress released The Nation’s Report Card. It showed that students remain at historic lows when it comes to proficiency levels.

“Where was the outrage at how come the Maxine Waters of the world aren’t outraged about that? I don’t see the Democrats or the media, the talking heads, the teachers union expressing outrage at that.

“Where’s the outrage concerning the fact that about 50% of college freshmen are going to have to take at least one remedial course for content they should have learned in high school? Or what about companies having spent $3.1 billion to provide remedial writing training?”

