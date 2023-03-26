The Reason Five Republicans Voted Against the Parents Rights Bill

“From Wokeness to funding to bathrooms to Critical Race Theory, the federal government SHOULD NOT be involved in education,” Matt Gaetz tweeted.

The Parent Rights Bill passed the House 213-218. No Democrats voted for it, and five Republicans didn’t.

According to Fox News, the bill “would require school districts to give parents access to curriculum and reading lists and would require schools to inform parents if school staff begin encouraging or promoting their child’s gender transition.”

Not a single Democrat voted for the bill, as many claimed it was fascist and extreme. The reality is Democrats are extreme and have a problem with parents having a say in their children’s education. The teachers’ unions tell them what to do.

THE FIVE REPUBLICANS WHO VOTED AGAINST IT

Rep. Lawler didn’t vote for it because he thought the language was vague and might not protect children.

The next four were opposed because it strengthened the federal Department of Education. None of the four believe we should have one at all:

Rep. Biggs from Arizona.

Rep. Gaetz from Florida.

Rep. Buck from Colorado.

Rep. Rosendale from Montana.

“From Wokeness to funding to bathrooms to Critical Race Theory, the federal government SHOULD NOT be involved in education,” Matt Gaetz tweeted. “I don’t want to strengthen the federal Department of Education. I want to abolish it. I don’t want Congress more involved in decisions that are best made in local school districts. I want the Congress less involved. Therefore, I voted against today’s Republican bill to establish a federal ‘Parents Bill of Rights.'”

“The measure has a fatal flaw, however,” Buck said of the legislation in an op-ed for “The Washington Times” published on Thursday, noting that it has “many worthy initiatives for parents to pursue.”

“While seemingly reinforcing parents’ rights, it undermines the critical principle for conservatives: federalism, the bedrock of our liberty,” he wrote. “The Constitution provides a limited list of federal powers. As conservatives have rightly pointed out for decades, education is not on that list. My fellow Republicans in the House, confusing themselves with a national school board, believe the federal government should step in to protect parents.”

He said his GOP colleagues “have succumbed to the latest populist fever,” adding that “House Republicans are willing to jettison the Constitution and federalism for a bill that elevates the federal government in education.”

The Colorado Republican also cautioned that giving the federal government a say in education now opens up the possibility of Democrats in the future using “these new federal powers over education to advance a woke agenda.”

“Contrary to what many of my Republican colleagues would have us believe, federalism is worth protecting, even when we control one chamber of Congress and even when we have ideas that would perform well on Instagram,” he wrote.

“The overwhelming majority of the House Republicans will be on record supporting the idea of expanded federal powers in your child’s education. I have no doubt the Democrats will remind them of this position when they are back in charge and want to pass federal education bills,” he added.

Biggs, following the vote, said, “the nub of it is there’s no constitutional authority for the federal government to regulate state and local education issues… from the left or right.” He also said he agreed with Buck’s op-ed.

The Arizona Republican continued, stating his opinion is “we should not have a federal Department of Education.”

Rosendale wrote on Twitter, “The answer to an out-of-control education system is not turning more control over to the federal government!”

Gaetz said, “From Wokeness to funding to bathrooms to Critical Race Theory, the federal government SHOULD NOT be involved in education.”

“I don’t want to strengthen the federal Department of Education. I want to abolish it. I don’t want Congress more involved in decisions that are best made in local school districts. I want the Congress less involved. Therefore, I voted against today’s Republican bill to establish a federal ‘Parents Bill of Rights,’” he added on Twitter.

Related