Dershowitz Slams the Worst Prosecutorial Abuses He’s Ever Seen

Steve Bannon had Harvard Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz on his show to discuss his new book, Get Trump. During the interviews, Mr. Dershowitz slammed “one of the worst abuses of the legal profession I’ve ever seen.”

Steve Bannon: “President Trump right now, and we got Politico story this morning, the Guardian, NBC News, all saying right now he’s essentially running the tables, and Ron DeSantis, he [Trump] is going to be the Republican nominee,” Bannon said. “So, he’s not going away anytime soon, right? And our strong belief when we look at the numbers, he’s going to return to the White House in 2025. Project down the road, it’s bad now, but what’s going to happen, Sir, to the legal system.”

Alan Dershowitz: “Well, it’s much worse. It will become much worse because people will take desperate measures to prevent him from becoming president. They will stretch the constitution, stretch the law, but I got a letter the other day from somebody saying he was a strong DeSantis supporter. But, now he’s gonna vote for Trump just to protest against how he’s being treated legally and protest our legal system.

“I think another good protest is to keep my book, Get Trump , a best seller because that sends a message to Bragg and others, people are watching you. There’s accountability. There’s historical accountability. Your children look back at you in 10 years and say, Oh my God, were you part of that get Trump? Were you part of the McCarthyism of the 2000 and 20s? Were you part of undoing the Constitution? Were you part of this process of helping to destroy the American legal system?

“So, I wrote the book, Get Trump , not so much about Trump himself, but to assure the American public that there are ways of fighting back.”

Trump wanted to know why Dershowitz won’t vote for him.

Dershowitz said he’s a “traditional liberal Democrat,” but he said he will “never put politics before the Constitution. I will defend people who I disagree with, and I have for years. And this attack on Trump is one of the worst abuses of the legal profession I’ve ever seen. I’ve been doing this for 60 years. I’ve never seen a greater abuse of prosecutorial discretion than by District Attorney Bragg, who’s making up crimes, just making them up out of whole cloth. I have never seen a weaker case presented to a grand jury than this case.”

Dershowitz said he would like to see some juries refuse to go along and some staff quit over this. He asks, how can his team or Bragg put a congenital liar on the stand? It’s a disbarable offense to put a perjurer on the stand, knowing he will lie.

“In Get Trump , my book, I go through all the four cases against Trump. Every single one of them is made up. Not a single one of them has any basis. Consider, for example, the case in Georgia. He made a phone call in which he said – I need to find 13,000 votes. Look up ‘find’ in the dictionary. It means something’s there to be found. It’s not something to be made up or concocted. That isn’t a crime. That is a statement to a Secretary of State. I want you to look hard to see if there are any uncounted votes you can’t bring a criminal prosecution,” he said.

You can’t bring a criminal prosecution for his speech on January 6th in which the president says, I want you to go and peacefully and patriotically demonstrate, and then the January 6th committee in Congress doctors the tape and leaves out the words, those words patriotically and peacefully. If a lawyer ever did that in a court document, that lawyer would be disbarred. So, yes, I’m angry. I’m not a Trump supporter. I’m a supporter of the Constitution and I do not want to see this effort to get Trump succeed and our constitution trashed.”

“I’ve never seen a weaker case presented to a grand jury.” – @AlanDersh Alan Dershowitz joins the #WarRoom and talks President @realDonaldTrump‘s chances at getting to the White House after Manhattan DA Bragg’s investigation. Watch LIVE➡ https://t.co/jyzT8ddiEk… pic.twitter.com/vjWYAROoQm — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) March 25, 2023

