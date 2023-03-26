Trump’s Explosive March Rally: I’m Your Warrior. I’m Your Justice. I’m Your Retribution

Donald Trump made a dramatic entrance into Waco, Texas, and left the same way. During his March 25th rally in Waco, he promised to destroy the Deep State destroying the US from within and end the Ukraine war.

“I’m your warrior. I’m your justice. I’m your retribution,” Trump said in Waco, Texas, on Saturday.

Trump:

“I’m your warrior.

I’m your justice.

I’m your retribution.” pic.twitter.com/UpUEpxHc0M — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 26, 2023

“You put me back in the White House, their reign will be over, and America will be a free nation once again,” said former President Donald Trump. He called it the “final battle.”

– President Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/W9YTTDlzAW — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) March 25, 2023

The crowd wants Ted Cruz and Ron DeSantis to follow Donald Trump:

WATCH: At the Trump Rally in Waco, @MattGaetz calls on Ron DeSantis and Ted Cruz to stand with MAGA and endorse Donald Trump for President. Crowd erupts in a standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/APcdVwpZ6S — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 25, 2023

Either we surrender or defeat them in November 2024. The Deep State destroys America, or we destroy the Deep State:

“Either the Deep State destroys America, or we destroy the Deep State. That’s the way it’s got to be. We are at a very pivotal point in our country.” — President Trump while speaking at his rally in Waco, Texas pic.twitter.com/EM6iX3jFvk — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 26, 2023

He promises to end the Ukraine war:

President Trump in Waco: “It’s no coincidence that the Deep State is coming after me even harder since I pledged to swiftly end the war in Ukraine.” pic.twitter.com/jfr7fN1jIY — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) March 26, 2023

Our biggest threats are from within:

JUST IN — Trump at Waco rally: “I was asked the other day ‘Who’s our biggest threat? Is it China? Is it Russia?’ No our biggest threat are high level politicians that work in the United States government. Like Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi…” pic.twitter.com/Fk7H0KPu3F — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 26, 2023

This is how he came in:

BREAKING: President Trump does an INCREDIBLE flyover over his rally in Waco as the Top Gun theme plays in the background pic.twitter.com/cQ1LwhRcmd — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) March 25, 2023

JUST NOW: President Trump plays J6 Prison Choir song “Justice for All” to open rally in Waco, Texas pic.twitter.com/bimWk83E7e — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) March 25, 2023

This is how he left:

President Trump dances off stage after a huge, ENERGETIC rally in Waco, Texas! pic.twitter.com/iMew0ZUf8i — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) March 26, 2023

We already reported some of this and a longer clip of Ted Nugent, including his hard rock version of the national anthem, but Nugent deserves another go-around only so you can laugh (Nugent is likely jokingly refering to Zelensky’s drag queen routines as a comedian):

LMFAO Ted Nugent At Trump Rally In Waco, Texas “I want my money back! I didn’t authorize any money to Ukraine to some homosexual weirdo!” pic.twitter.com/bldqVCgHGd — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) March 25, 2023

