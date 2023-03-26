Trump’s Explosive March Rally: I’m Your Warrior. I’m Your Justice. I’m Your Retribution

Donald Trump made a dramatic entrance into Waco, Texas, and left the same way. During his March 25th rally in Waco, he promised to destroy the Deep State destroying the US from within and end the Ukraine war.

“I’m your warrior. I’m your justice. I’m your retribution,” Trump said in Waco, Texas, on Saturday.

“You put me back in the White House, their reign will be over, and America will be a free nation once again,” said former President Donald Trump. He called it the “final battle.”

The crowd wants Ted Cruz and Ron DeSantis to follow Donald Trump:

Either we surrender or defeat them in November 2024. The Deep State destroys America, or we destroy the Deep State:

He promises to end the Ukraine war:

Our biggest threats are from within:

This is how he came in:

This is how he left:

We already reported some of this and a longer clip of Ted Nugent, including his hard rock version of the national anthem, but Nugent deserves another go-around only so you can laugh (Nugent is likely jokingly refering to Zelensky’s drag queen routines as a comedian):


