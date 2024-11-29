Communication, says Pope Francis, should aim “to build bridges where many build walls; to foster a community where many deepen divisions; to engage with the tragedies of our time, where so many prefer indifference.”

By bridges, not walls, he means open borders. He has pushed open borders since he became the Pope. His church is betraying the country by facilitating open borders, sex traffickers of children and women, and drug trafficking.

The Pope made these remarks in a meeting with participants in the plenary assembly of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, which brings together all the Holy See’s communications bodies, including Vatican News.

He is likely referring to Donald Trump, who doesn’t want open borders.

He added a request: Vatican communications should help individuals “rediscover what is most important and essential: the heart” “in a context of war, socio-economic inequality, consumerism, and dehumanizing technology.”

The Red Pope said Church communicators should not forget their ecclesial identity as ambassadors of truth, justice, and peace. “If we think and act by political or business standards, we are not the Church. If we apply worldly criteria or reduce our structures to bureaucracy, we are not the Church.”

He is a most unrealistic world leader. We are letting everyone pour into the West, and it’s destroying us. He calls for peace while telling us to bring in people who want to take us down.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement Name Last name Email