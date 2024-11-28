Minnesota’s State Legislature Is Tied with 20 Ballots Missing

By
M DOWLING
The Sentinel mentioned the Minnesota state legislature election. One seat kept Republicans from controlling the legislature. The Democrats won by 14 votes, but 20 (not 21) ballots had gone missing.

With this election, the state legislature is tied. the ballots were lost in Shakopee and were “likely disposed.”

The city was also very slow to count. City staff inaccurately reported the number of ballots matched.

It is unlikely they will be found. They were probably thrown out with the envelopes. The ballots were probably never taken out of the envelopes.

They need a new election.

