Minnesota’s State Legislature Is Tied with 20 Ballots Missing

The Sentinel mentioned the Minnesota state legislature election. One seat kept Republicans from controlling the legislature. The Democrats won by 14 votes, but 20 (not 21) ballots had gone missing.

The race that cost Republicans a majority in Minnesota’s State House, was won by democrats by only 14 votes. But here is the twist, 21 ballots are missing and cannot be found. pic.twitter.com/CN55jZfZHl — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 27, 2024

With this election, the state legislature is tied. the ballots were lost in Shakopee and were “likely disposed.”

The city was also very slow to count. City staff inaccurately reported the number of ballots matched.

It is unlikely they will be found. They were probably thrown out with the envelopes. The ballots were probably never taken out of the envelopes.

They need a new election.

Did Minnesota Democrats destroy ballots to keep the state legislature tied? Must be investigated fully. https://t.co/a8J1J0NTIs — Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 27, 2024

