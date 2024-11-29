Pro-Hamas Supporters Try to Destroy the Thanksgiving Day Parade

M DOWLING
These radical pro-Hamas protesters need to be arrested. They aren’t simply protesting. The police broke them up. The communists and other Hamas supporters stormed the Thanksgiving Day parade and tried to stop it. They aren’t Americans. They want to destroy America.

