Pro-Hamas Supporters Try to Destroy the Thanksgiving Day Parade

These radical pro-Hamas protesters need to be arrested. They aren’t simply protesting. The police broke them up. The communists and other Hamas supporters stormed the Thanksgiving Day parade and tried to stop it. They aren’t Americans. They want to destroy America.
Mass arrests after the pro-Palestine crew decided to crash the Thanksgiving Day Parade.
See this is not about protest anymore, this is about attention and the way you stop people from seeking this kind of attention is by giving them all the wrong kinds of attention. pic.twitter.com/pSPVHJcVXx
— Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) November 28, 2024
Is anybody else sick of this crap? Serves no purpose and ruins the mood at the parade. I’m sick of left-wing activists.
THANKSGIVING DAY Pro-Palestine protesters unfurl a Free Palestine banner at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. pic.twitter.com/OU8YFmnxLk
— Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) November 23, 2023
How it started. How it’s going. pic.twitter.com/vmyTfE7iyp
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 28, 2024
WATCH: The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was ruined by the pro-HAMAS crowd.
These people are so consumed by their love for a terrorist org, that they ruined a family parade w/ their “Ceasefire now” nonsense.
No ceasefire till HAMAS is destroyed.
Imagine being this awful. pic.twitter.com/2TZ3xdvJhk
— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 23, 2023
