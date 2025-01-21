Fake Nazi Allegations Are Flooding X

Okay, the Nazi anti-semitic thing is ridiculously out of control, but first, let’s deal with general anti-semitism. The paranoid ADL thinks Donald Trump calling out warmongers, communists, globalists, and people who hate America is an anti-semitic trope. That is ridiculous. He didn’t mention Jews, and his daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren are Jewish. He is very supportive of Jews and said nothing anti-semitic.

The ADL doesn’t even make any sense anymore.

That takes us to the Nazi salute controversy. In your wildest dreams, would you think the following is a Nazi salute? Wild accusations of Musk Nazism are flooding X.

We give tax dollars to PBS to spread stories like the following, accusing Elon of being a fascist.

Elon Musk said “thank you” to people who voted for Republicans and made a familiar gesture as he said it. In other words, he meant thank you from the heart.

Steve Crowder needs to chill, also.

Even the ADL called for calm, doing an about-face from their accusation against President Trump.

I guess all these people are Nazis then.

Here’s another Nazi:

This reminds me of Democrats accusing people of being white supremacists for making an OK sign. Mike Cernovich is a conservative reporter who was accused, along with half-Puerto Rican reporter Cassandra Fairbanks, of making a white supremacist hand gesture. They made an OK sign. The accusations were spread on social media and picked up by our crazed left-wing media.

It grew from there. No one could make the innocent gesture if they were white.


