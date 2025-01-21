Fake Nazi Allegations Are Flooding X

Okay, the Nazi anti-semitic thing is ridiculously out of control, but first, let’s deal with general anti-semitism. The paranoid ADL thinks Donald Trump calling out warmongers, communists, globalists, and people who hate America is an anti-semitic trope. That is ridiculous. He didn’t mention Jews, and his daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren are Jewish. He is very supportive of Jews and said nothing anti-semitic.

The ADL doesn’t even make any sense anymore.

Who said anything about jews… With every accusation is an admission. https://t.co/Laxc6SgaPH — Dan Bilzerian (@DanBilzerian) January 20, 2025

That takes us to the Nazi salute controversy. In your wildest dreams, would you think the following is a Nazi salute? Wild accusations of Musk Nazism are flooding X.

Elon Musk speaking ahead of President Donald Trump: “It is thanks to you that the future of civilization is assured. We’re going to have safe cities — finally — secure borders, sensible spending. Basic stuff. And we’re going to take DOGE to Mars!” pic.twitter.com/jO7NRSzcAP — America (@america) January 20, 2025

We give tax dollars to PBS to spread stories like the following, accusing Elon of being a fascist.

Elon Musk said “thank you” to people who voted for Republicans and made a familiar gesture as he said it. In other words, he meant thank you from the heart.

Billionaire Elon Musk gave what appeared to be a fascist salute Monday while making a speech at the post-inauguration celebration for President Donald Trump at the Capital One Arena. “Some elections are important, some are not. But this one, this one really mattered and I just… pic.twitter.com/K8Fo0sdozL — PBS News (@NewsHour) January 20, 2025

Steve Crowder needs to chill, also.

Ummmm, Elon. You feeling ok?

The ADL just had an aneurysm pic.twitter.com/iUN7hmVINf — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) January 20, 2025

Even the ADL called for calm, doing an about-face from their accusation against President Trump.

I agree. I watched it several times. It was NOT a Nazi salute. https://t.co/Nst0YhKl3h — RachelBSol️ (@rachelbsol18) January 20, 2025

I guess all these people are Nazis then.

I can’t take some of you people seriously anymore. I swear, some of you are just looking for negativity in everything. Elon Musk, who has Asperger’s and is on the autism spectrum, was simply excited and being goofy—yet some are claiming he did a Nazi salute. If that’s the… pic.twitter.com/S3z0svALgN — DEL (@delinthecity_) January 20, 2025

Here’s another Nazi:

This reminds me of Democrats accusing people of being white supremacists for making an OK sign. Mike Cernovich is a conservative reporter who was accused, along with half-Puerto Rican reporter Cassandra Fairbanks, of making a white supremacist hand gesture. They made an OK sign. The accusations were spread on social media and picked up by our crazed left-wing media.

It grew from there. No one could make the innocent gesture if they were white.

