The Religion of the Deep State Is Devil Worship

By Paul Dowling

“In short the Illuminati are generational Satanic bloodlines which have gained the most power. A generational Satanist described the Illuminati as ‘Satan’s elite.’ . . . the secret occult oligarchies which rule the world. . . . from behind the scenes.” – Fritz Springmeier, per his book, The Bloodlines of the Illuminati, posted on the website of the Central Intelligence Agency

“The Devil’s cleverest ruse is to make men believe he does not exist!” – Charles Baudelaire, shedding light on the fact that not choosing a side in the war between Good and Evil, out of disbelief, works to the advantage of evildoers who carry out the Devil’s will

The Deep State Worships Satan

To Marianne Williamson’s credit, in addressing the groupthink that has been encouraged by America’s Mockingbird Media, the authoress has stated, “When it comes to politics today, the devil’s not in the details; the devil’s in the big picture, more often than not just hiding in plain sight.”

And indeed there is much more than a metaphorical devil at work in plain view of the public; there are actual devils in the guises of artists, politicians, and others, many of whom worship the Devil. Vladimir Putin has said that “[t]he New World Order worships Satan.”

It was community organizer Saul Alinsky who wrote, in Rules for Radicals, the following words: “Lest we forget at least an over-the-shoulder acknowledgment to the very first radical: from all our legends, mythology, and history (and who is to know where mythology leaves off and history begins – or which is which), the first radical known to man who rebelled against the establishment and did it so effectively that he at least won his own kingdom – Lucifer.”

It was Alinsky who inspired Hillary Clinton’s Honors Program thesis at Wellesley College: There Is Only the Fight . . . : An Analysis of the Alinsky Model. Also inspired by Alinsky was community organizer Barack Obama, who managed to get elected president by running in accord with Alinskyite principles. Alinsky—like numerous others of the New World Order – was influenced by the Satanism of Aleister Crowley.

A good deal of insight into the Illuminist New World Order can be gained by reading Paul McGuire who, in October 2013, wrote these words: “The Illuminati is a Luciferian (satanic) secret society. They claim to be the ‘Illumined ones’ who have received the pure doctrine of Lucifer. . . .”

McGuire goes on to describe how the music industry disseminates Satanic messages, always seeking to target and indoctrinate the youth, and how the industry has been heavily influenced by Aleister Crowley, the Satanist responsible for developing Thelema and its Satanic motto: “Do what thou wilt.”

According to McGuire, “Crowley created the formula for satanic mind control and possession through drugs, music, sexual perversion [aka Sex, Drugs, and Rock & Roll], and occult rituals. . . .

Illuminist Luciferianism Is a Particular Form of Satanism

The ancient religion of the New World Order – which has been at war with Judeo-Christian values since the founding of the American nation – is what this author shall call Illuminist Luciferianism (or Illuminati-style Satanism).

This form of Satanism is not synonymous with all forms being practiced. For example, the Church of Satan has Eleven Satanic Rules of the Earth which dictate the basis of the church’s ethical system; Rule 5 states, “Do not make sexual advances unless you are given the mating signal”; and Rule 9 says, “Do not harm little children.” (However, lest anyone get the idea that founder Anton LaVey’s philosophy holds very similar values to Judeo-Christian culture, be aware that rule 11 says this: “When walking in open territory, bother no one. If someone bothers you, ask him to stop. If he does not stop, destroy him.”)

Judeo-Christian culture, on the other hand, is based upon the Golden Rule, wherein revenge is not encouraged, but anticipatory reciprocity is – in other words, treating others how you wish to be treated in the future, rather than treating them the same way that they treated you in the past. (The Golden Rule, in its positive form states, “Love your neighbor as yourself,” or “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you”; its negative formulation goes like this: “Do not do to others that which you hate.”)

Therefore, it would be not only inaccurate, but unethical, according to Judeo-Christian principles, to tar all members of a diverse group (even Satan worshipers) with the same brush. Illuminist Luciferians intentionally frighten, harm, and murder children ritually, practices that many Satanists do not formally endorse.

The comments made in this article about the Illuminist faith that demands human sacrifice are not meant to include, within their scope, the practices of all modern-day Satanists. It is Luciferian Satanism specifically that is the religion of members of the New World Order, often referred to as the Illuminati.

Judeo-Christian Principles: The Reason Americans Are Free & Illuminists Target America

Judeo-Christian principles – as formulated by Mosaic Jewish culture and spread throughout the world by Pauline Christian culture – have laid the foundation for the principles of Equal Protection and Liberty and Justice for All under the US Constitution that was drawn up as an elaboration of the Golden Rule.

The New World Order is an attempt at one-world government by the wealthiest aristocrats that would force the unwealthy and the powerless to comply by means of progressivist coercion to serve the few.

Through the international Central Banking System, controlled by a few family bloodlines, the power of this wealthy Cabal is brought to bear – enforced by a Deep State that has adopted Illuminati-style Satanism as its established religion.

It is an ancient religion that serves its deity by means of child sacrifice. Child sex-trafficking – facilitated by rogue elements of the Deep Intelligence Community – feeds the need of these Luciferians for the consumption of children and the harvest of their adrenochrome, in the context of performing child sacrifices.

Banishing Traditional Judeo-Christian Speech from the Public Square

With the removal of religious speech from the public square, especially online (until the sudden reversal of Big Tech censorship algorithms in March of 2020), a supportive environment was created for pushing Satanic symbolism and enacting Luciferian rituals to a greater extent in the public arena.

The images evoked during Super Bowl halftime shows are viewed as nothing more than pure entertainment by most people. Yet, as Super Bowl halftime performances have become transformed into annual Illuminati-style rituals that evoke Satanic imagery, young people have decided in increasing numbers to join Satanic temples and churches, perhaps reflecting the power of the repeated Satanic imagery that is being spotlighted – although not only at the Super Bowl, but elsewhere as well.

The power of the unconscious mind cannot be underestimated; and the New World Order is certainly counting upon the power of what have been referred to as “assaults on the human psyche” to sow subconscious seeds in the minds of those without a strong faith in God already in place.

This is why President Trump has so eagerly supported religious Jews and Christians and given so many speeches that are morally unambiguous; for the Deep State can only be defeated if Patriots are willing to tune in spiritually to what has been going on. What has been transpiring is nothing less than a monumental struggle between Good and Evil.

With the public beginning to see through all the fake news and false doctrines being put out by Illuminist cultural operatives, it is time for spiritual warriors to take sides and to inform others.

Epilogue

Trump and his administration have been busy banishing the darkness and restoring the light, as they remove from power the Deep State functionaries of the Satanic New World Order.

Along with the CoViD-19 stay-at-home ordersthat have been put in place across the United States, a curious new reality has taken place simultaneously: Internet search engines, from Google to Bing, which have been using algorithms barring discovery of certain subjects, have suddenly started to allow searches with regard to topics – such as adrenochrome – that have long been banned by the tech giants as not being in line with their preferred narratives.

This has changed overnight, as CEOs of major companies – from Alphabet to Microsoft – have stepped down.

So, people who find themselves sequestered in their homes, due to the CoViD-19 scare, now have the opportunity to learn things they were not being allowed to learn in the past; indeed, this is facilitating a Great Awakening of sorts among members of the public.

This sudden, newfound freedom of expression on the Internet has offered many writers – this author included – the opportunity to post articles on subjects that, in the recent past, would have been blocked by Big Tech censorship algorithms (programs similar to Drafonfly, Google’s censorship tool under development for the Chinese Communist Party).

This author’s recent article on adrenochrome, posted in the pages of the Independent Sentinel, is a case in point. It would appear, in light of increasing corruption prosecutions, that justice has arrived on the scene and child sex-trafficking rings are being exposed. The time is drawing near when the most evil members of the Deep State – especially those who are involved in the trafficking and the sacrificing of children – will find themselves exposed, prosecuted, and incarcerated.

For Further Research

The following websites are useful for research purposes. It is interesting to note that Fritz Springmeier’s book, Bloodlines of the Illuminati is posted to the website of the Central Intelligence Agency, no less:

Bloodlines of the Illuminati: LINK to the CIA website & LINK to Archive.Org

Rules for Radicals, by Saul Alinsky: LINK to full text at Archive.Org

“How Obama Used Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals to Steal America and How Conservatives Can Use the Same Tactics to Take America Back,” by Dave Ball: LINK to article

“Influence of Aleister Crowley on Music and Pop Culture-Part 1”: LINK to YouTube

“Influence of Aleister Crowley on Music and Pop Culture-Part 2”: LINK to YouTube

Paul Dowling

Paul Dowling has written a book about the Constitution, as well as articles for American Thinker, Independent Sentinel, Godfather Politics, Eagle Rising, and Conservative Notions.