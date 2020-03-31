McConnell puts the blame for the virus response where it belongs — on Democrats

The Democrats have the unmitigated gall to blame President Trump for not acting sooner on Coronavirus.

All Democrats did in the fall and winter was to impeach the President and put him on trial.

Democrats paid zero attention to the virus. Yet, during the Senate trial, the President had the courage to ban China travel as the left attacked him. Biden, the media, and NBC News called President Trump a racist and a xenophobe.

The Impeachment was a sham. The two articles of impeachment were not constitutional.

As he formed the coronavirus task force in early February, the left was calling him a racist and a misogynist.

The sham impeachment had no chance of succeeding, but they went ahead with it and dragged it out anyway. Democrats are hell-bent on keeping the President from doing his job. Now they are trying to use it against him.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has weighed in on their attacks, most recently by Nancy Pelosi who wants to know what the President knew and when he knew it.

We would like to know what she knew and when she knew it.

Democrats couldn’t care less about the virus.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial distracted the federal government from the novel coronavirus as it reached the United States in January, despite warnings at the time from public health experts and members of Congress about the spread of the virus, the AP reported.

McConnell told radio host Hugh Hewitt on Tuesday that the virus, “came up while we were tied down on the impeachment trial. And I think it diverted the attention of the government because everything every day was all about impeachment.″

President Trump downplayed the virus at first since it was not known how serious it was and he wanted to keep Americans calm.

The media became hysterical as the President tried to calm Americans.

The usual Twitter trolls like Joe Walsh, Rick Wilson, Gary Legum, and others responded to McConnell’s statements by attacking the Republicans for stating the obvious as if it was an absurd suggestion. Of course, the Democrats’ sham impeachment distracted everyone. Congress wasn’t engaged until March.