Dr. Birx presents charts showing the stunning reality of the virus’ progress

Is anyone asking why New York is so much worse than say, Los Angeles? Washington is also improving. Is anyone looking at it to see why New York is as bad as it is compared to every other state?

Dr. Deborah Birx has charts showing the stark difference between New York and New Jersey as well from other major cities in all 50 states.

The Governor of New Jersey has been angry about the residents not following the mandate to stay at home. In Trenton, the youth actually had coronavirus parties.

There is good news. Italy is consistently improving. It appears to have reached its peak. China also claims it has achieved victory over the virus but communists lie. Italy is a legitimate barometer of what we can expect. They are in their fourth week of stringent quarantine and are turning the corner. Many of the states show the same improvement.

Watch: