The Republicans Who Voted For and Against FISA 702

The NDAA passed, and FISA 702 was approved until April 2024. The CIA outlet, The Washington Post, said it was a rebuke of the far-right fringe. It’s far-right fringe now to attempt to stop an unnecessary provision that the FBI has used to spy on Americans. The provision itself has not stopped any foreign terrorists.

At least HR 6511 was not included – for now. Remarkably, that bill dramatically extends surveillance.

Here are the 147 worthless Republicans who voted to allow the FISA 702 program to continue so the weaponized DOJ could continue spying on Americans. Speaker Johnson, Lauren Boebert, and others you don’t want to see on the list were on the list:

147 Republicans just voted to reauthorize the FISA 702 program that was used to illegally spy on President Trump Their voters deserve answers pic.twitter.com/RLtfycoCM5 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) December 14, 2023

Sen. Ted Cruz voted for the NDAA. He seems to have been swallowed up by the moderates.

Here’s a list of the US Senators who voted yes on NDAA last night. @tedcruz, you can stop pretending to be a constitutional conservative. You voted in favor of eliminating our 4th amendment right last night alongside McConnell and Romney. Shame on you. I will campaign… pic.twitter.com/0TFZoxRcOq — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 14, 2023

Rep. Thomas Massie released the names of 118 lawmakers who voted to “protect your right to privacy.” 73 Republicans and 45 Democrats voted against the bill.

Here is the list of Republicans who voted against spying on Americans:

1. Babin – Texas

2. Baird – Indiana

3. Bean (FL) – Florida

4. Biggs – Arizona

5. Bilirakis – Florida

6. Bishop (NC) – North Carolina

7. Bost – Illinois

8. Brecheen – Oklahoma

9. Buck – Colorado

10. Burchett – Tennessee

11. Burlison – Missouri

12. Cammack – Florida

13. Carter (TX) – Texas

14. Cline – Virginia

15. Cloud – Texas

16. Clyde – Georgia

17. Collins – Georgia

18. Crane – Arizona

19. Curtis – Utah

20. Davidson – Ohio

21. Donalds – Florida

22. Duncan – South Carolina

23. Estes – Kansas

24. Finstad – Minnesota

25. Fischbach – Minnesota

26. Fry – South Carolina

27. Fulcher – Idaho

28. Gaetz – Florida

29. Garcia, Mike – California

30. Good (VA) – Virginia

31. Gosar – Arizona

32. Graves (LA) – Louisiana

33. Green (TN) – Tennessee

34. Greene (GA) – Georgia

35. Griffith – Virginia

36. Hageman – Wyoming

37. Harris – Maryland

38. Harshbarger – Tennessee

39. Hern – Oklahoma

40. Higgins (LA) – Louisiana

41. Hunt – Texas

42. Jordan – Ohio

43. Joyce (PA) – Pennsylvania

44. LaMalfa – California

45. Lesko – Arizona

46. Luna – Florida

47. Mann – Kansas

48. Massie – Kentucky

49. Mast – Florida

50. McClintock – California

51. Miller (IL) – Illinois

52. Mills – Florida

53. Moore (AL) – Alabama

54. Nehls – Texas

55. Norman – South Carolina

56. Ogles – Tennessee

57. Owens – Utah

58. Perry – Pennsylvania

59. Posey – Florida

60. Rose – Tennessee

61. Rosendale – Montana

62. Roy – Texas

63. Schweikert – Arizona

64. Self – Texas

65. Smith (NJ) – New Jersey

66. Spartz – Indiana

67. Steube – Florida

68. Tiffany – Wisconsin

69. Timmons – South Carolina

70. Van Drew – New Jersey

71. Weber (TX) – Texas

72. Webster (FL) – Florida

73. Williams (TX) – Texas

BANNON TO SPEAKER JOHNSON: “The NDAA just passed… I don’t want to hear you’re a Christian. You’ve let all that demonic trash throughout the defense budget. Now you have tax payers paying for this… You’re just as bad as the bad guys…”pic.twitter.com/AFKpQ6OYFd — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) December 14, 2023

