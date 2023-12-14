The Republicans Who Voted For and Against FISA 702

The NDAA passed, and FISA 702 was approved until April 2024. The CIA outlet, The Washington Post, said it was a rebuke of the far-right fringe. It’s far-right fringe now to attempt to stop an unnecessary provision that the FBI has used to spy on Americans. The provision itself has not stopped any foreign terrorists.
At least HR 6511 was not included – for now. Remarkably, that bill dramatically extends surveillance.
Here are the 147 worthless Republicans who voted to allow the FISA 702 program to continue so the weaponized DOJ could continue spying on Americans. Speaker Johnson, Lauren Boebert, and others you don’t want to see on the list were on the list:
147 Republicans just voted to reauthorize the FISA 702 program that was used to illegally spy on President Trump
Their voters deserve answers pic.twitter.com/RLtfycoCM5
— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) December 14, 2023
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement
Sen. Ted Cruz voted for the NDAA. He seems to have been swallowed up by the moderates.
Here’s a list of the US Senators who voted yes on NDAA last night. @tedcruz, you can stop pretending to be a constitutional conservative. You voted in favor of eliminating our 4th amendment right last night alongside McConnell and Romney.
Shame on you.
I will campaign… pic.twitter.com/0TFZoxRcOq
— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 14, 2023
Rep. Thomas Massie released the names of 118 lawmakers who voted to “protect your right to privacy.” 73 Republicans and 45 Democrats voted against the bill.
Here is the list of Republicans who voted against spying on Americans:
1. Babin – Texas
2. Baird – Indiana
3. Bean (FL) – Florida
4. Biggs – Arizona
5. Bilirakis – Florida
6. Bishop (NC) – North Carolina
7. Bost – Illinois
8. Brecheen – Oklahoma
9. Buck – Colorado
10. Burchett – Tennessee
11. Burlison – Missouri
12. Cammack – Florida
13. Carter (TX) – Texas
14. Cline – Virginia
15. Cloud – Texas
16. Clyde – Georgia
17. Collins – Georgia
18. Crane – Arizona
19. Curtis – Utah
20. Davidson – Ohio
21. Donalds – Florida
22. Duncan – South Carolina
23. Estes – Kansas
24. Finstad – Minnesota
25. Fischbach – Minnesota
26. Fry – South Carolina
27. Fulcher – Idaho
28. Gaetz – Florida
29. Garcia, Mike – California
30. Good (VA) – Virginia
31. Gosar – Arizona
32. Graves (LA) – Louisiana
33. Green (TN) – Tennessee
34. Greene (GA) – Georgia
35. Griffith – Virginia
36. Hageman – Wyoming
37. Harris – Maryland
38. Harshbarger – Tennessee
39. Hern – Oklahoma
40. Higgins (LA) – Louisiana
41. Hunt – Texas
42. Jordan – Ohio
43. Joyce (PA) – Pennsylvania
44. LaMalfa – California
45. Lesko – Arizona
46. Luna – Florida
47. Mann – Kansas
48. Massie – Kentucky
49. Mast – Florida
50. McClintock – California
51. Miller (IL) – Illinois
52. Mills – Florida
53. Moore (AL) – Alabama
54. Nehls – Texas
55. Norman – South Carolina
56. Ogles – Tennessee
57. Owens – Utah
58. Perry – Pennsylvania
59. Posey – Florida
60. Rose – Tennessee
61. Rosendale – Montana
62. Roy – Texas
63. Schweikert – Arizona
64. Self – Texas
65. Smith (NJ) – New Jersey
66. Spartz – Indiana
67. Steube – Florida
68. Tiffany – Wisconsin
69. Timmons – South Carolina
70. Van Drew – New Jersey
71. Weber (TX) – Texas
72. Webster (FL) – Florida
73. Williams (TX) – Texas
BANNON TO SPEAKER JOHNSON: “The NDAA just passed… I don’t want to hear you’re a Christian. You’ve let all that demonic trash throughout the defense budget. Now you have tax payers paying for this… You’re just as bad as the bad guys…”pic.twitter.com/AFKpQ6OYFd
— Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) December 14, 2023
Seems VP Pence and Rep Johnson cut from same mold! Always reminding people they are a Christian while stabbing We The People in the back!
Ted Cruz is mentioned; he’s not in the House, did MD mean Monica De La Cruz, Texas 15th Congressional District?
No, I meant Ted Cruz, but shouldn’t have included him without explanation. I corrected it. Thank you for mentioning.
Thanks for update!