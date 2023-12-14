Yikes! Jill’s Christmas Dancers Are Anti-White, Anti-Police BLMers

Dorrance Dance, a tap dancing troupe from New York City, performed a creepy interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite through the halls of the White House. Jill Biden recruited them.

The group prompts website users to join their local BLM chapter and to support causes such as racial justice, CRT, white fragility, defunding the police, and prison abolition. They also want support for Black trans women and the elimination of riot equipment to the US from the UK.

This is an excerpt from their website:

why antiracism work is important to me

a note from michelle dorrance

In my generation, to be a tap dancer is to be an ambassador to the world for the unsung history of a Black art form. Taught, encouraged, and inspired by our elders to be more than dancer/musician-performers, my generation strives to be educators, creators, innovators, preservationists, and historians. It is our job to tell the history of tap dance as a celebration of Black culture and also the never-ending struggle against systemic racism and white supremacy in this country – the origin story of appropriation in American culture.

The white supremacy mantra is a creation of the radical left.

The organization pushes website users toward the organization Critical Resistance, which “seeks to build an international movement to end the prison industrial complex (PIC) by challenging the belief that caging and controlling people makes us safe.”

One link on the dance company’s website is to a pro-Palestinian site that uses the phrase “From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will Be Free!”

It includes a link to a SURJ article explaining “5 ways white people can take action in response to white and state-sanctioned violence.”

The cringe performance didn’t equal the group’s profoundly disturbing agenda.

The Christmas Horror Show

You paid for Jill Biden’s “holiday” horror show. Work a little harder & pay your fair share, suckers! pic.twitter.com/LAv7uUHlel — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) December 14, 2023

The Babylon Bee had a funny meme:

Jill Biden Shares Charming Christmas Performance By Twins From ‘The Shining’ https://t.co/WMuaLJVMdp pic.twitter.com/K39heW2HCE — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 14, 2023

Related