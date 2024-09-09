The Return of Khan and He Brought the Constitution

America was once a place where exceptionalism allowed us to bring in people who could contribute to our society. We didn’t allow deadbeats, but now we fund them. Criminals weren’t allowed, and now we protect them in sanctuaries. Radical Islamists were screened, but now they can walk over the border and head for college campuses.

In 1965, Ted Kennedy was responsible for passing an immigration law that changed America. Since its passage, we’ve accepted massive numbers into the country, recently without vetting or insisting on assimilation. They are coming with all the deranged World’s problems as we dumb down our educational system. We fund them and treat them better than our veterans and elderly.

Biden-Harris welcomed massive immigration of anonymous, unvetted people. As a result, our culture is changing. The primitive World isn’t elevating anyone. That isn’t to imply all immigrants are bad. Most of them seem quite good, but way too many dangerous people are coming in.

For example, we are bringing in radical Islamists. The media is going wild over Khizr Khan, who has returned to tell us about our Constitution.

THE RETURN OF KHAN

Khizr Khan is a Muslim Pakistani whose son died serving this country. His father bashed Americans at the Democratic National Convention and endorsed Kamala. His reasons for this defy reality:

In 2016, Khan denounced Trump’s treatment of Muslims and other minorities while holding a pocket-size U.S. Constitution and challenging Trump to read it. In his interview with NBC News on Saturday, Khan said that Trump has “gotten worse” and that he fears Trump will become a dictator and end democracy as Americans know it.

“Trump is undeserving of support [from] America because he is [a] divider. He creates hatred,” Khan said. “On the other hand, Kamala Harris, our vice president, is a person who unites the country, who is for equal dignity, who is for equal opportunity for entire America. That is why I stand with Vice President Harris.”

[….]

“Our democracy, our rule of law, is at stake,” Khan said. “Trump has already announced his authoritarian playbook, publicly announced that this may be the last election of this country.”

Mr. Khan referenced the alleged Muslim ban in his comments. That was a ban on immigration from terror nations. There was nothing wrong with the ban. There is nothing in the Constitution demanding we become suicidal.

THE PEOPLE WHO WANT TO DESTROY THE CONSTITUTION

Trump’s comments on 2024 possibly becoming our last election was not a threat. The comments were a warning about Democrats. Democrats are forcing unsecured elections, leading to their permanent electoral majority.

It is Democrats who want to destroy the Supreme Court, the Third Co-Equal Branch of Government. They are the ones who want to destroy the Electoral College. It is the Democrat Party that wants to restrict the 1st and 2nd Amendments so only they can partake in those freedoms. Democrats are breaking immigration law with open borders and lying about it. They are dismantling our justice system.

Mr. Khan, whose only fame comes from his son’s sacrifice, is confused.

We now have honor killings, hijabs, child marriages, clitorectomies, occasional beheadings or mass attacks, and stolen funds, some of which Tim Walz reportedly facilitated. Our culture hasn’t gotten better.

At the same time, the media has done its best to destroy the US citizens of the South.

We now have people torturing and eating pets. This has been happening in New York City for a while, but it’s worsening. We might even have cannibals here. Joe Biden better keep his family indoors. Maybe his uncle was eaten by cannibals.

But, hey, those loyal American Southerners who volunteered to the tune of 40% of the army, let’s nuke them.

We are banned from telling the truth. The truth is if you bring in people from our deranged world without vetting, you will become another deranged country.

Another Haitian immigrant in Ohio has allegedly killed and eaten a cat in front of shocked neighbors. pic.twitter.com/4G0pdK7Z81 — Cartel Watch (@CartelWatchNet) September 7, 2024

Our new country’s gonna be GREAT! “Animal sacrifices on the rise in Queens with chickens, pigs being tortured in ‘twisted’ rituals… linked to a sect of Hindu devotees who worship the goddess Kali …”https://t.co/jBKup6b8aE — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 7, 2024