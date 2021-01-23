The sad moral behind the story of Bernie’s mittens

Bernie Sanders has trended on Twitter for two days over his “fashion statement” at the Inauguration. The communist was bundled up and wore big mittens that caught the eye of a lot of Twitter users. He’s a hero to Democrats despite the fact that he’s crazy and his policies are just as insane.

However, there is an interesting story behind these mittens.

The Vermont school teacher who made Bernie Sanders’ mittens, featured in the Bernie meme, said she had to stop making them after the federal government taxed her too much.

“People have been contacting me thinking that they can get mittens, and actually they can’t. I don’t have any more, and I don’t have much of a mitten business anymore because it really wasn’t worth it,” Jen Ellis explained to Slate. “Independent crafters get really taken for a ride by the federal government. We get taxed to the nth degree, and it wasn’t really worth it pursuing that as a business, even as a side hustle.”

Ms. Ellis made the mittens for him because she liked much of his platform.

Sadly, like so many leftists, she doesn’t understand that his policies are very destructive. Ms. Ellis still supports him.

Despite her outrage at the government for taking her money, Ellis told the Washington Post on Wednesday that she appreciated parts of Sanders’ radical education and debt-forgiveness platform.

“I’m also super pro-Bernie and as a public school teacher, I can see every day how families are struggling. People are just trying to make ends meet and they need things like student loan forgiveness and free education and a lot of the things that Bernie is fighting for,” she said.

The sad moral of the story is leftists will repeat the same mistakes over and over for the sake of their ideology.

Nice mittens though.

Bernie’s mittens are made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vt. She gave them to him 2+ years ago and was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles. pic.twitter.com/ErLr29lY2t — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) January 20, 2021

