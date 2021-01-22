Trump offers hotel to police in DC and the Left demeans him for it

President Trump offered the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. to the police who went to D.C. to take breaks. They were in D.C. to protect the politicians although there was no intelligence indicating there was a threat. Donald Trump offered the hotel to the troops as well. It was dubbed ‘America’s living room.’

It is heartwarming, but not to the fascists on Twitter.

Watch:

A heart full of gratitude to all our law enforcement officers…Enjoy America’s Living Room and great having you all with us… @DCPoliceDept pic.twitter.com/HxofXMiEkl — Mickael Damelincourt (@mdamelincourt) January 20, 2021

The Twitter fascists went wild. Even a good deed becomes fodder for their hate mill. Here are a few of the nasty reactions:

Two weeks ago it was full of seditionists resting from their attempt to overthrow a valid election.

🤷🏻‍♂️

So, no, it isn’t America’s Living Room. — Tom Hail 🇺🇸 Voted #BidenHarris2020 🇺🇸 (@fly44d) January 20, 2021

That’s one crass hotel. — barry barnes (@barryba72526426) January 20, 2021

How much of the $140 million plus cost of his golf trips went to these fine folk? — Simon Gencher (@SimonGencher) January 22, 2021

Nothing personal toward you (but very personal toward DJT), but I hope DJT’s being out of office, and the consequential end of supplicants’ bribing him with hotel patronage, means your bottom line tanks so it’s worth less when he’s forced to sell. — Cosmic Indifference (@CosmicIndiffer1) January 20, 2021

Nothing about trump is American. — KVD 🇺🇸 proud American again! (@flybone_robin) January 20, 2021

Related