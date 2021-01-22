Trump offers hotel to police in DC and the Left demeans him for it

President Trump offered the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. to the police who went to D.C. to take breaks. They were in D.C. to protect the politicians although there was no intelligence indicating there was a threat. Donald Trump offered the hotel to the troops as well. It was dubbed ‘America’s living room.’

It is heartwarming, but not to the fascists on Twitter.

Watch:

The Twitter fascists went wild. Even a good deed becomes fodder for their hate mill. Here are a few of the nasty reactions:

