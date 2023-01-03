The Sad Sudden Death of Uche Nwaneri

Former NFL player Uche Nwaneri died suddenly. We have no idea why he suddenly had a heart attack at age 38.

Mr. Uche Nwaneri was an offensive guard in the NFL. He played seven seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2007 until the team released him in 2014. Mr. Nwaneri had a YouTube channel called The Observant Lineman. He started it after a team failed to pick him up.

He was a die-hard vax zealot. Mr. Nwaneri, 38, not only received the injections himself but referred to the non-vaccinated as “dumb asses” and “dumb MFers.”

He died of acute heart failure.

Former Purdue and Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman — has tragically died after he was found unresponsive in his wife’s Indiana home on Friday.

Nwaneri was at his wife’s home in West Lafayette — about 65 miles northwest of Indianapolis — when police received a call around 1 AM stating the 6’4″ NFL guard collapsed in a bedroom.

The Tippecanoe County Office of the Coroner tells us while the official cause hasn’t yet been determined, their initial (preliminary) report indicates Uche died of an “enlarged heart with acute heart failure”.

They await toxicology reports for a cause of death.

In. one of his tweets, he wrote:

“What kind of idiot must one be to actually take a dewormer ivermectin which has absolutely nothing in any study anywhere about using for Covid, but you’re stupid ass doesn’t want a vax. I mean natural selection takes over at some point right?”

He was definitely vaccinated.

After a long chat with mama-dukes I went ahead and got the shot. I was never against getting vaccinated. I just know that I had covid 2x last year and when tested I showed antibodies. I was just waiting for a lil while till I felt like it. Mom gave me some wisdom so I went ahead pic.twitter.com/X0bF30SeEL — Uche Nwaneri The Observant Lineman♎ #Snydercut (@Chukwu77) July 17, 2021

He went after other doubters.

My cousin(42) and my best friend(41 athlete) both died from Covid. You a bitch for thinking it only happened to fat and old people. Karma comes eventually. Hope it comes full circle for you. — Uche Nwaneri The Observant Lineman♎ #Snydercut (@Chukwu77) November 22, 2022

His thread sounded like an endless Moderna ad.

Everybody is different so fair statement. I agree, it shouldnt be this OVER that, but that is what it essentially become. Im vaxxed(2 Moderna shots) I havent worn a mask in a while and I never caught it again(got it 2x during the alpha variant before vax btw) — Uche Nwaneri The Observant Lineman♎ #Snydercut (@Chukwu77) February 1, 2022

There is a real danger in not looking at science. He just took the word of the media and public health officials instead of doing his own research. However, his death might have been completely unrelated to Covid. We have to wait for the toxicology report.

The Covid Blog keeps track of sudden deaths, particularly in the NFL:

Hall of Famer Franco Harris (72) died of “natural causes” on December 20 despite receiving at least two injections.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson (26) died without explanation on June 21. Former NFL player Riddick Parker, Jr (49) collapsed and died while riding a bike on August 19. Two NFL players, Max Mitchell, and Alaric Jackson had their 2022 seasons cut short due to blood clots. Carolina Panthers defensive end Henry Anderson had a stroke, and missed several games.

We have no idea if Covid vaccines caused their problem or Damar Hamlin’s yesterday. Some doctors suggest the cause was Commotio Cordis, after the blow to the chest. It’s very rare. Dr. Peter McCullough, a top American cardiologist, suggested it could be the dangerous and subliminal myocarditis or Commotio Cordis [not associated with disease, just the injury].

We read on Twitter that the Left thinks you’re evil if you mention the vaccine in relation to Damar’s heart attack. We don’t follow the crowd, so call us names. That’s fine.

We pray for Damar Hamlin’s full recovery. He seems like a great kid.

Related