The Secrets & Betrayals of Richard Nixon

Have people noticed that Robert Kennedy Jr. has basically disappeared? Why? It’s odd that he’s now the invisible candidate after the DNC, not the people and not the delegates, picked the presidential candidate for the Democrat party.

There are too many unanswered questions about the assassination of JFK. We have an attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, and the Secret Service failed to do their job – why?

There are also many questions about the ouster of Richard Nixon. The case against him was overblown and perhaps contrived. He knew nothing about the Watergate break-in.

50 Years Ago, a Cabal Pushed Richard Nixon Out of Office

Fifty years ago, Richard Nixon resigned. One of his attorneys, Geoff Shepard, did a deep dive into the records and turned them into a book. He also helped put a film together.

He discovered that the special prosecutor was secretly meeting with the judge and the Democrats on the Hill, denying the president any semblance of due process.

Shephard, now in his late 70s, compiled the Nixon defense documents into a 2015 book, “The Real Watergate Scandal: Collusion, Conspiracy, and the Plot That Brought Nixon Down.” Playwright and director George Bugatti adapted Shepard’s nonfiction book into “Trial on the Potomac.”

Bugatti has now turned Shepard’s foundational work into a new documentary film, “Watergate’s Secrets and Betrayals,” hosted by John O’Hurley (“Seinfeld”).

"There's a great quote by Carl Sagan: 'It's simply too painful to acknowledge, even to ourselves, that we've been taken,'" George Bugatti said. "I think the true students of history, people coming to this with an open mind, can be surprised by the gross injustice that was done by our Department of Justice. It's nothing less than shocking. They're going to be surprised that this could actually occur." Nixon never had his day in court. Does all this sound familiar? He appears innocent! The film was released yesterday on the anniversary of Nixon's stepping down from office in 1974.

I will summarize it tomorrow, but there is nothing like watching it.