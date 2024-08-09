The Day They Tried to Kill Donald J. Trump

When you consider the incompetence of the Secret Service (USSS) in protecting Donald Trump on J13 and their arrogance in not answering questions and acting indignant that we dare question them, do you get the feeling they could be hiding something sinister?

It could be a case of complacency, or it could be something much worse. Let’s not forget the Iranian-tied Pakistani allegedly planning the assassination of Donald Trump. They arrested him on J12 as he was about to leave the country, the day before the attempted assassination by Thomas Crooks. We need to have more information about this.

Greg Kelly analyzed the bodycam footage on his Newsmax show last night and brought up some points for discussion.

The Bodycam Footage

THE ALARMING COMMENTS

The new edition of New Yorker Magazine said that Nancy Pelosi was calling the shots on the ouster of Joe Biden. One could view it as alarming in light of the attempted assassination and the USSS’s response and comments she made, such as the one below.

Pelosi said, “I think that his presidency was a danger to our country, and that’s why he cannot be reelected.”

Let’s not forget she wanted the generals to remove Donald Trump. In other words, she wanted a military coup. That was in the New York Times.

Is there more behind those words?

As Kelly said, Dick Cheney is the guy who lied to everybody and got America to invade the wrong country. He said about Trump, “In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual that was a greater threat to our Republic than Donald Trump.” He looked Satanic when he said it, and he said individual, not mentioning Hitler or Hirohito.

Then we have Judge Luttig during the January 6th fake investigative panel. He called Donald Trump a “clear and present danger.” As Greg Kelly says, in World War II, that view meant you could break the law to stop the clear and present danger. It is used more loosely today and probably too frequently.

However, the DHS (Department of Homeland Security) documents treated Trump supporters as the greatest domestic threat.

Kelly also mentioned Liz Cheney boasting of her ties to the Secret Service, and coincidentally, the former disgraced head of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, was Dick Cheney’s aide.

Cheatle lied about the slanted roof as a reason for not putting USSS on the roof.

Liz Cheney not only brags about her ties to the USSS. She asked for security advice a few days before J6. She knew J6 would be big, and she needed protection, presumably protection from Donald Trump. How did she know?

She had it in her head that Donald Trump was a threat to her, Kelly said.

While this is conjecture, Kelly would like to see Liz Cheney questioned.