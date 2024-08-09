DOJ Admits Hunter Took Millions from Romanian Oligarch to Affect US Policy

M DOWLING
In an amazing turn of events, the DOJ Special Counsel David Weiss is now admitting in his tax case against Hunter Biden that the first son took millions of dollars from a Romanian oligarch to influence US policy back during the Obama/Biden administration.

Weiss admitted this in a court filing and is using it against Hunter to prove his case.

Jonathan Turley responded, saying it’s mystifying that the are now admitting what Republican leaders in the House have been saying for years.


