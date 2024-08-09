DOJ Admits Hunter Took Millions from Romanian Oligarch to Affect US Policy

In an amazing turn of events, the DOJ Special Counsel David Weiss is now admitting in his tax case against Hunter Biden that the first son took millions of dollars from a Romanian oligarch to influence US policy back during the Obama/Biden administration.

Weiss admitted this in a court filing and is using it against Hunter to prove his case.

Jonathan Turley responded, saying it’s mystifying that the are now admitting what Republican leaders in the House have been saying for years.

Special Counsel David Weiss appears to have finally made the long-awaited case exposing years of concealment and political corruption. No, it is not the case against Hunter Biden but the DOJ itself… https://t.co/23nPDXzkQF — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 8, 2024

For those of us who have been writing for years about the conspicuous absence of FARA charges against Biden, this filing is unbelievably frustrating. During the Trump Administration, an official could go Epcot without drawing a FARA charge from DOJ… https://t.co/23nPDXzSGd — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 8, 2024