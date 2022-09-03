The Sentinel Newsletter Mailing List Was Deleted

By
M Dowling
-
2
8

We had to delete the entire mailing list after an error was made. One problem led to other problems that could not be solved. Anyone who wants a daily newsletter will have to re-register.

We are very sorry for the inconvenience, but we just couldn’t fix the problem. It was a fatal error.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Trump won
Trump won
21 minutes ago

The good news is that, at least you’re up and running. Couldn’t let a day go by without reading IS.

0
Reply
M Dowling
Author
M Dowling
18 seconds ago
Reply to  Trump won

Thank you very much. People like you keep us going.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz