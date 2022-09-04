Well! Well! Well! The White House Press Secretary Lied

M Dowling
Well! Well! Well! The White House press secretary lied again. Ignore the cursing in the clip below and listen to the lies from a White House press secretary. That is a disgrace.

Hopefully, it’s worth it to her to be known as a liar worldwide. You wouldn’t think so, especially since she is lying as she represents the President and the American people.

They’re blaming Donald Trump for the Democrats’ continual refusal to open schools. The teachers’ unions wouldn’t open up and worked with the Democrat CDC to keep them closed. Their collusion with the White House was exposed in emails.


