The Sheeple Are Fleeing the Fauci Barn

“Don’t sit there in your white coat and tell me, ‘Just do what we say,'” said Maher, who is fully vaccinated but questions the wisdom of the orders given by the Biden administration and health authorities.

The liberal/leftist sheeple are leaving the Fauci barn and they want their freedom after two years and a vaccine strategy that has failed.

Annoying leftist comedian Bill Maher spoke against the usefulness of COVID-19 booster shots during an interview with Deadline. He said he isn’t getting one. Something many of us can agree with – how many of these are we supposed to get? Also, how can these companies possibly outrun the number of variants?

Some people who have been fully vaccinated and received a booster shot have still tested positive for the illness.

Maher told the outlet that COVID-19 vaccines “do not prevent you from either transmitting it or getting the disease. We know that. That’s a fact now. They just prevent you from dying, which is a great part of it, let’s not undercount that. But if they don’t prevent you from transmitting it and they don’t prevent you from getting it why are we still treating this disease the way we always have? And what the f*[**] is the use of a booster shot? Because I will never get a booster shot.”

“It’s not only useless, but this is a very, very new vaccine. Okay, I didn’t want the first vaccine. We should not treat people unfairly who want to allow their own immune system to take care of the situation. But okay, I took one for the team. Now, they’re giving a fourth one in Israel with the booster shots. Now, this I read in the front page of the New York Times, which is a very pro-vaccine publication, and even they printed that many scientists in Israel were against this, scientists and doctors, because they said it might have a reverse effect, something called immune system fatigue,” Maher said.

“Well, I don’t want that, do you? So, now you’re not protected by the vaccine or your immune system? I don’t think so,” he said.

He told Deadline that he’s “over COVID” and said that he never believed it represented a significant threat to healthy people.

Watch:

Liberal Bari Weiss is done with COV and she got a lot of applause from the left-wing audience for saying it.

The most impressive thing about Bari Weiss on last night’s Bill Maher is the wild applause after she finishes here. After two years the tides are turning, even for the left leaning people in this country when it comes to covid. Watch this: pic.twitter.com/8DIH3zTibM — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 22, 2022

Biden is going to give away a free mask for everyone. That means for the billions it will cost taxpayers, everyone has a mask they can wear once.

Maher isn’t impressed either.

Joe Biden announced he will give away 400 million N95 masks. The masks come in three sizes: Small, Medium & Virtue-signal. pic.twitter.com/t4aKnMejst — Bill Maher (@billmaher) January 22, 2022

Related